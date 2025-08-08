OXNARD, Calif. -- Rob Jones' first season with the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end in training camp.

After Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck July 28 in the first padded practice, the Cowboys placed the guard on injured reserve Friday. Jones was given a two- to three-month recovery period, but his return to the field was never certain, so the Cowboys opted to place him on injured reserve.

He would have been eligible to return this season had he been on the roster until the final cuts later this month.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth $3.75 million and with $3 million guaranteed. At the time of his injury, he had seen some first-team action but was likely going to back up rookie Tyler Booker at right guard. Jones started 30 of 49 games in four years with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Cowboys.

The Cowboys signed running back Malik Davis to take Jones' roster spot. Davis was released by the Cowboys in April after spending most of the past two seasons on their practice squad.

With Miles Sanders missing time with a bruised knee and Deuce Vaughn only now coming back from a hamstring strain, the Cowboys needed running back help. On Thursday, rookie Jaydon Blue suffered an ankle injury in practice, leaving the Cowboys with just three fully healthy runners: Javonte Williams, Phil Mafah and Hunter Luepke.