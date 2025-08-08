The NFL is recommending implementation of "enhanced security measures" at all team and league facilities, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Friday, following the shooting last week at the midtown Manhattan building that houses NFL headquarters.

The memo, which was sent by the NFL's chief security officer and general counsel to all team owners and presidents following a meeting of the league's security and conduct committee, recommended three protocols: updated threat assessments to correctly mitigate and identify risks; armed law enforcement or security officers at team and league facilities whenever players or staff are present; and weapons screening in order to enter team and league facilities -- similar to what one would go through on a game day.

"The Committee recognizes that these changes will affect day-to-day operations and require an investment of time, coordination, and resources," the memo read. "However, there is no higher priority than the safety and the sense of security of our players, coaches, staff, and everyone who works in and around our facilities."

This comes a little over a week after Shane Tamura killed four people and then himself at 345 Park Ave., a 44-story commercial office building that houses a number of high-profile tenants, including finance companies Blackstone and KPMG, along with the NFL league offices. An NFL employee was shot and is recovering.

NFL offices have been closed since the July 28 shooting. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo last week that the league offices would remain closed at least through Aug. 8, with staff working remotely.

Investigators have said Tamura was attempting to reach NFL headquarters, but instead arrived on the 33rd floor, where he shot a woman before shooting himself in the chest with a rifle.

The memo said the league has already informed team and stadium security about the recommended changes. There will be a fuller review of the new protocols during the next league meeting, scheduled for Aug. 26.

"In moments like these, we are reminded that safety is not a background function," the memo read. "It is foundational."