FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and the NFL:

1. Blindside plan: The Patriots are on the cusp of doing something that has happened once over the past 25 years.

With coach Mike Vrabel saying first-round pick Will Campbell (left tackle) and third-round pick Jared Wilson (left guard) have earned their current standing with the top unit, New England is trending to enter the Sept. 7 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders with an all-rookie plan to protect quarterback Drake Maye's blindside.

According to Elias and ESPN Research, the only team to open a season with rookies at left tackle and left guard was the 2016 Baltimore Ravens with Ronnie Stanley (tackle) and Alex Lewis (guard). The Ravens finished 8-8 that year, and quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked 33 times in 16 starts.

The rookie rarity in New England has been noted by Campbell and Wilson, whose bond began to grow leading up to the draft when they trained together.

"We just talk about how fun it's going to be -- two rookies, next to each other, left guard and left tackle, on the blindside. We know it's going to be a challenge every day. Teams are going to bring their best on us," said the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Wilson, who started 12 games last season at center for Georgia.

"We just have to be ready."

If the Patriots are to rebound from back-to-back seasons with four wins, arguably nothing is more important than providing a sturdy presence in front of Maye -- especially with a matchup against game wrecker Maxx Crosby in Week 1. The Patriots ranked 31st in pass block win rate last season, with Maye sacked 34 times in 13 games (but he played wire-to-wire in just 10 games). They were 32nd in pass block win rate in 2023.

Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the draft, has been the top left tackle since his first day of practice in the spring. The LSU alum impressed Washington Commanders defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. in Wednesday's joint practice; Wise, a former Patriot, referred to the 6-foot-6, 319-pound Campbell as "really good at using his hands" and "very strong at the point of attack."

Meanwhile, third-year Patriots defensive lineman Keion White -- who most often faces Campbell in practice -- highlighted his growth mindset.

"The biggest thing for Will is his willingness to learn, his ability to sometimes get beat and then not hold your head down," said White, who was a second-round pick in 2023. "A lot of times when you come in as a rookie, you're going to lose. Guys come in five-star [recruits], All-Americans, thinking they're the best in the world, and when they face adversity, sometimes they shut down. That's something Will doesn't do. He asks the questions, 'How can I not lose this rep?' And he learns and comes back better. That's the best thing you can do as a rookie."

Wilson didn't practice much in the spring (he had been managing a foot injury) and opened training camp as the second-unit center. But after six practices, his movement skills and consistency in blocking defenders led coaches to tap him to replace Cole Strange as the top left guard -- a position Wilson likely would have played as a junior at Georgia had coach Kirby Smart not been concerned about the risk of losing his backup center to injury.

"I'm learning new things every day, trying to be real technical in the work because center you're playing even and going to guard you have to stagger," Wilson said. "Making mistakes every day, but trying not to make old mistakes."

The mistakes are expected by rookies, and that explains why it's unusual for teams to dedicate an entire side of their offensive line to them. In Friday's preseason opener, for example, the Commanders ran a twist against Campbell and Wilson -- and Campbell seemed to falter in his technique to allow a pressure that contributed to Maye fumbling. But when Maye later ran in for a 5-yard touchdown, it was through the gap between Campbell and Wilson, with Campbell pushing his man up the field to help create the opening.

"I certainly did see their play demeanor kind of stand out," Vrabel said. "That's a good place to start -- being downfield, finishing through the whistle. We embrace that here."

Two teams have started rookies on the right side -- the 2013 Chicago Bears (with RG Kyle Long and RT Jordan Mills) and the 2019 Atlanta Falcons (RG Chris Lindstrom and RT Kaleb McGary) -- according to Elias and ESPN Research.

Wilson said he and Campbell talk to each other on every play, focusing on cadence. Wilson added that they later reiterate it to each other, which has contributed to their growing chemistry -- and confidence -- playing side by side.

"It's going to be a challenge, and we know that, but we're ready for it," Wilson said.

2. Maye's miscue: Vrabel has a clear-cut identity he wants the Patriots to adopt, and No. 2 on the list is a team that is excellent at ball security. Vrabel didn't hold back when addressing Maye's lost fumble in the first quarter, which came as a result of the quarterback trying to do too much after penetration came through the Campbell-Wilson left side of the line.

"That's a bad decision. We're going to need better from him. I think he knows that," Vrabel said.

It's a reminder that Vrabel isn't one to sugarcoat things that don't fit the desired identity.

3. RB showcase: Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson's 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the preseason opener, along with an 18-yard run, set an early tone.

Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson (seven carries, 36 yards, 5.1-yard average) and Antonio Gibson (62-yard kickoff return) made their marks as the team opened in a three-tight-end package with a purpose to run, providing a snapshot of how the top three running backs complement each other.

"They all can make you miss. They can run over you. They can catch balls out of the backfield," Maye said. "It's going to be challenging for us on when to use 'em, how to use 'em, getting 'em the ball."

But most important, Maye said, "It makes it tough on the defense."

play 0:34 TreVeyon Henderson has a 100-yard house call on the opening kickoff Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson takes the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.

4. Jennings in jeopardy? Sixth-year outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings was playing late in the fourth quarter, which reflects his spot on the roster could be in jeopardy.

Jennings is in the second year of a three-year, $12 million contract extension he signed in March 2024, as he was a valued edge setter in the Bill Belichick-Jerod Mayo scheme. But with the Patriots adopting more of an up-field, penetrating style of play under Vrabel, Jennings is decisively behind Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson on the depth chart, with younger, ascending players such as Truman Jones and rookies Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder his primary competition.

Jones, out of Harvard, has been one of the surprise stories after spending last season on the practice squad. He was one of the four offseason award winners, with Vrabel noting how he has "physically changed his body and is on par with what those outside linebackers look like." Jones' two special teams tackles in the preseason opener also highlight his growth in that area, which Vrabel said also has caught his eye.

5. Kickoff rule: The trickle-down effect of the NFL's newly adopted rule that places the football on the 35-yard line on a touchback (instead of the 30) was evident in the preseason opener. The Patriots put all nine of their kickoffs in play, while the Commanders had just one touchback on their four kickoffs. Maye noted how the Patriots had Henderson and Gibson as their primary returners, which puts opposing teams in a tough predicament because both have potential to break a big one.

It was a decisive start for Jeremy Springer's special teams units, which Commanders coach Dan Quinn lamented because of his belief that special teams are part of their "flagship" identity.

6. Chism's strength: Undrafted free agent wide receiver Efton Chism III led the Patriots with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win, with Vrabel saying "his play strength stood out to me from the sideline" and Maye calling him a "baller."

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Chism, out of Eastern Washington, is vying for a spot in a crowded receiver room, as Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario "Pop" Douglas Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams seem locked in. The question is whether Chism could be a sixth or possibly seventh option, and he is competing against the likes of Kendrick Bourne, Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk, among others.

7. Scouting Raiders: The Patriots had a scout present for Thursday's preseason opener between the Raiders and the Seahawks in Seattle -- one of nine teams to do so -- which is a reminder that the regular-season opener against Las Vegas is less than a month away and no detail is too small to prepare for it.

Meanwhile, Raiders scout Jordan Brown was in Foxborough for Friday's preseason game against the Commanders. Scouts from seven other NFL teams and three Canadian Football League teams also were on hand.

8. Rookie snacks: One responsibility for Patriots' rookies behind the scenes is keeping their position rooms stocked with snacks. Outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson (fifth round, LSU) joked that veteran Harold Landry III's order is voluminous.

Among the items Swinson has regularly stocked include vanilla wafers, Gushers, fruit snacks, sunflower seeds and Chex Mix.

"You kind of feel like you're crossing into a fraternity," he cracked.

9. Broadcast teams: The Patriots might be a team on the rise, but they aren't quite ready to draw CBS' No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson through the first three weeks of the season.

The network announced assignments last week, and the Patriots will have Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala for Week 1's matchup against the Raiders; then Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty and AJ Ross in Week 2 at the Miami Dolphins; followed by Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt and Evan Washburn for Week 3 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Nantz-Romo-Wolfson team will have Lions-Packers, Bills-Jets and Bengals-Vikings the first three weeks.

10. Did you know? The Patriots' Week 2 preseason game at the Minnesota Vikings is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, which marks the first time since Aug. 17, 1997, that New England will play a preseason game at 1 p.m. ET -- a 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos at Foxboro Stadium. Since that game, their only other preseason contest not played at night was Aug. 20, 2000 -- a 31-21 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that kicked off at 4 p.m. ET.