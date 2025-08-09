Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without starting safety Geno Stone for the team's dress rehearsal game against the Washington Commanders on Monday. He's week-to-week with a soft tissue injury, according to coach Zac Taylor.

Stone played in four snaps in the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The undisclosed injury makes Stone doubtful for the team's Aug. 18 preseason game on the road.

"Right now, no, I wouldn't expect that," Taylor said.

Last season, Stone started all 17 games in his first season with the Bengals. He initially signed a two-year deal worth $14 million. However, after last year, he and the team renegotiated his contract and lowered his average annual salary to $4.9 million for the final year of his deal. Taylor said there are no long-term injury concerns for Stone.

With the veteran likely out for the next week, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony are expected to take the bulk of Stone's reps. Taylor said the coaching staff will continue to evaluate Anderson and Anthony and the overall depth of the position.

"They've got to prove that they can walk in there and help us on defense as well," Taylor said. "Those are guys that these next six practices will be really good for."

In other injury news, Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt worked back into practice Saturday. He will be evaluated Sunday to gauge his availability for the week and the game against the Commanders. Taylor said there's no major concern for Taylor-Britt's future availability.

"It would be great, but I don't find it to be critical that he has to walk on the field against Washington," Taylor said.