MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a "pretty significant" injury to his left knee against the Houston Texans on Saturday, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

The injury came on Moore's first play after returning from a major injury last season to his right knee.

O'Connell did not provide a specific diagnosis, pointing to an MRI test that will be conducted Sunday, but called the situation "heartbreaking."

Moore has struggled to stay healthy since the Arizona Cardinals made him a second-round draft pick in 2021. He missed nine games in 2022 because of a variety of ailments, and then all of 2024 after suffering a dislocated right knee when he was in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

He signed a one-year contract with the Vikings this offseason and was in line to be the team's punt returner and potential No. 4 receiver. On his first return, Texans linebacker Jamal Hill tackled him as he ran out of bounds after a 2-yard gain. In the process, Hill pulled Moore awkwardly over his left leg.

Athletic trainers quickly brought out a cart.

Moore's frustration was evident; he slammed his hands so hard on the back of the cart that the sound could be heard throughout the stadium.

"It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion," O'Connell said. "I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone."

O'Connell spoke with members of referee Brad Allen's officiating crew to ask if Hill's hit qualified as an illegal hip-drop tackle.

"I have to watch the play back before I truly can give [an answer] on it," O'Connell said. "But it was very, very unfortunate. It seemed like it had a lot of the characteristics of [the hip-drop tackle], but I know it is a three-part kind of process to actually call that on the field. We'll see when we watch the tape. I don't think there was any bad intent there."