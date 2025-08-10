Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cameron Ward made his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night and showed promise in his first live game action.

Ward, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, completed 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards over the course of two drives. The Titans went three-and-out on his first drive, but on the second, he led the Titans 65 yards over 11 plays that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard.

Titans receiver Calvin Ridley caught three passes for 50 yards on the drive. Ridley's pass interference call put the Titans in a first-and-20, but the offense bounced back via Ward passes to Ridley for 10 and 13 yards on the next two plays.

Ward's first completion was a throw to Ridley in the middle of the field for 27 yards. The offensive line gave Ward plenty of time to wait for Ridley to get open.

Also Saturday, Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered a lower right leg injury after a 13-yard catch-and-run. Spears limped off the field and was placed on a cart before being taken into the locker room.