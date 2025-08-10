Damien Woody breaks down why Matthew Stafford's back injury is cause for concern for the Rams. (0:59)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with an aggravated disk in his back, "threw the ball really well" during a workout Saturday morning, coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford threw 68 passes at the Rams' practice facility, then was on the sideline for their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Stafford has not practiced during training camp as he deals with back soreness.

"It was awesome," McVay said of Stafford's workout. "He looked good. He threw the ball really well. There was no limitations in terms of the types of throws -- deep, intermediate, short. We were moving the launch point, and he felt really good. And so looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday, but it was a good step in the right direction."

Stafford will participate in individual drills Monday during practice, McVay said.

When asked whether Stafford still is dealing with pain or discomfort in the back, McVay said, "I don't know. That's something that you'd have to talk to him about."

Earlier in the week, McVay emphasized that while the Rams are being cautious with Stafford's back, he would be available to play if it was the regular season.

McVay also said the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will not hold a joint practice, as scheduled, on Wednesday. McVay said the Chargers are "a little bit banged up" at this point during training camp.

The Rams did not plan for Stafford to take part in that joint practice due to the "uncontrolled parameters" of going against another team, McVay said earlier in the week.