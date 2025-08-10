Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush is expected to miss the entire 2025 season after he tore his left Achilles tendon in Saturday night's 20-17, preseason-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Bush's injury was a noncontact one, too, as he fell to the turf when he tried to change directions and accelerate upfield. A few minutes later, Bush was consoled by coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes before being carted off the field. While on the cart, Bush put a towel over his head.

"Deon was having a good [training] camp, too," Reid said. "He's got to have surgery on it. It's too bad because he's been playing really well. He's a good kid."

A nine-year veteran, Bush was hoping to make one of the final spots on the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster final. He joined the Chiefs in 2022 and was a contributor to the team winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Bush's biggest highlight with the Chiefs was his interception in the second half of the 2023 AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens.