Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Texans signed safety Jalen Mills, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Mills' signing comes after safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury Thursday as the Texans were practicing in West Virginia.

Gardner-Johnson isn't expected to be out long term as there's a chance he can return Week 1 when the Texans play the Los Angeles Rams.

Then on that same day, safety Jimmie Ward was arrested in the evening for the second time in two months. Ward was arrested because he tested positive for alcohol which violated his previous release order. Subsequently, Ward spent the night in jail and was released from custody Friday.

Ward was first arrested June 12 at his home in Magnolia, Texas, on a felony charge of assaulting a family/house member, impeding breath circulation. A woman called authorities and said Ward assaulted, strangled and threatened her. An emergency protective order was filed at the woman's request. Ward was released after posting $30,000 bail.

The NFL is still reviewing Ward's case under their personal conduct policy. Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans have both said they will let the legal process play out regarding Ward, who also is on the physically unable to perform list.

Mills brings veteran experience having played nine seasons in the NFL after being a 2016 seventh-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles. After his four years in Philadelphia, he signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the New England Patriots in 2021. Mills spent the last season with the New York Jets.

Through Mills' career he's played in 115 games with 91 starts. He has 59 passes defended, 8 interceptions and 450 tackles.