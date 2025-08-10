Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans running back Tyjae Spears is expected to be out for a few weeks, coach Brian Callahan said Sunday.

The team doesn't expect Spears, who suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday night's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to return before the preseason is over.

Spears was seen leaving the locker room on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot after the game. The injury happened just before halftime when Spears caught a pass out of the backfield for a 13-yard gain. He limped off the field and was quickly placed on a cart that took him into the locker room.

Callahan wanted to have a more balanced rushing attack this season that featured both Spears and Tony Pollard. Pollard's 260 carries last season dwarfed Spears' total (84).

As a rookie in 2023, Spears appeared in all 17 games while playing alongside Derrick Henry. Spears rushed for 453 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown.

Spears missed five games last season because of two concussions, an ankle sprain and a hamstring injury. He was expected to contribute in the passing and running games, but he was limited to 114 touches.

Callahan also gave updates on a few other players. Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat had his tonsils removed last week but will join the team in Atlanta for joint practices with the Falcons on Tuesday and Wednesday. Guard Blake Hance and center Lloyd Cushenberry III also could be back at practice this week. Cushenberry (Achilles) is on the physically unable to perform list but has worked on a third field all of camp.

Meanwhile, rookie safety Kevin Winston Jr. has missed four consecutive practices for what the team described as general maintenance. Winston suffered a torn ACL in September but returned in time for this year's training camp. He left practice early last week and hasn't returned.

Callahan said cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is getting close to returning but wouldn't give a timeline. Sneed is on the PUP list after having a cleanup procedure performed on his knee in May.