FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Eleven months after rupturing his right Achilles, New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson is poised to take the field.

In a long-anticipated move, the Jets activated Johnson from the physically unable to perform list Sunday, meaning he passed his physical and is cleared to practice.

Coach Aaron Glenn made it clear from the outset of training camp that Johnson would be ready for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that hasn't changed.

"He's going through the protocol of getting himself ready," Glenn said last week. "Everyone has their own protocol. He understands and he's working his ass off to get back, but we want to make sure we have him for the long haul."

Johnson, one of three first-round picks in 2022, was injured Sept. 15 in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. He was coming off a breakout season in 2023, which included 7.5 sacks and a trip to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

His return will be a boost to the defensive line, which has been without defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (strained calf) since July 31. Williams, slated to miss one to two weeks, is close to returning to practice.

The Jets have two joint practices with the New York Giants this week, with their annual preseason game slated for Saturday night.