PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was helped off the field and carted indoors after suffering an apparent right leg injury during the team's open practice Sunday night.

The injury occurred late into the two-plus-hour practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dickerson went to the ground on a pass play, with Jalen Hurts finding Saquon Barkley in the flat on the opposite side of the field.

The crowd of about 50,000 went silent as Dickerson stayed on the ground for several minutes as teammates gathered around him. He was eventually helped off the field, unable to put much weight on his right leg, and then rode a cart inside.

He was replaced in the lineup by Brett Toth.

Dickerson appeared on Saturday's injury report because of a knee injury and was a limited participant. He was not listed on the injury report Sunday.

Dickerson, 26, is a key player on one of the best offensive lines in football. He helped pave the way for Barkley during his record-breaking 2024 campaign, in which he rushed for 2,504 yards, including playoffs.

Dickerson is one of five guards who have made the Pro Bowl every year since 2022, along with the Browns' Joel Bitonio, the Falcons' Chris Lindstrom, the Colts' Quenton Nelson and the Bears' Joe Thuney.