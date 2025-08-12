Stephen A. Smith explains why Baker Mayfield might be one of the most important players to watch in the NFL. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- For Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, last year's breakout season as a rookie is in the past, and no amount of training camp practice cheering or preseason buzz changes that.

The fans cheer no matter what he does, whether it's juking out Tennessee Titans linebacker Amari Burney during a joint practice drill or an outstretched diving reception on a deep ball throw from Kyle Trask that seemed to defy what his compact frame could muster.

"I mean, it is 8 o'clock in the morning," Irving said with a smile. "I mean, [the fans are] coming out here, they getting up to get up, watch us practice. So just being able to give'em something that's fantastic and come out here and be excited for it."

And they've done it since his rookie season, when he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team after leading all rookies with 1,122 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he caught 47 passes for 392 yards.

But what will he do as an encore? How does he appease a mounting buzz now that he'll be a full-time starter after starting just three games last season?

"I don't pay attention to all of that," said Irving, who played a key role in the Bucs' push to the playoffs and was nominated for the offensive Rookie of the Year award. "I'm not a guy that's stuck in the past. I always say none of that stuff matters, what I did last year. It's what I can do right now. I always had that mentality, not being stuck in what you did last year. It's what you can do now."

He expects more out of himself and so do the folks around him.

Consider this: Senior offensive assistant Tom Moore, who is 86, gave him grief because he arrived two minutes before the pair's daily meeting at 5:30 a.m. Never mind that the building is practically empty and practice doesn't kick off until 8:30 a.m. -- because that is their routine and there is no deviation. It almost cost him a steak dinner at Fleming's.

"Once you work in the dark, things come to the light," Irving said.

New offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, with whom Irving developed a close relationship last season, said, "The way that he still continues to come in here -- not as early as Coach Moore, but close -- and the work that he puts in, I can't imagine his work ethic falling off."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has seen the biggest growth in Irving's confidence and in the mental aspects of the game.

"He's extremely confident in the blitz pickup and the things that we really wanted him to progress in, so it's been a fun progression to see," Mayfield said.

At 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, Irving is at a natural disadvantage when it comes to pass blocking from a physical standpoint. But being a reliable pass blocker is where his opportunities to see more playing time will lie, especially in hurry-up situations.

Last year during the regular season, Irving was on the field for 263 of Mayfield's 651 total dropbacks, and Rachaad White, who the team believed was their best pass protector in the running back room, was on the field for 373 snaps.

In 2024, White registered a 74.6% pass block win rate -- 42 pass blocking wins, 13 pass blocking losses and two sacks surrendered on 55 pass blocks. Irving's pass block win rate was 82.6%, with 19 pass blocking wins, four pass blocking losses and one sack surrendered in 23 pass blocks.

Tampa Bay running backs Bucky Irving, left, and Rachaad White will be vital for the Buccaneers' run and pass games. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

These things are important during four-minute and two-minute situations with games on the line. For example, it was White on the field when the Bucs had 1:40 to go against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 and trailed 26-24. White had the unfortunate experience of fumbling, and it wound up costing them the game -- although he was far from the only player who made a mistake in that loss. Still, the coaching staff was criticized for not having arguably their most explosive offensive player on the field.

White, who was tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (six) for running backs last season, made his presence known as a receiver -- which was on display when he made a leaping grab on fourth down against the San Francisco 49ers last year on a throw where Mayfield had Nick Bosa draped to his arm. And even with a slimmed down physique, White still hasimpressive size for a running back at 6-2 and 212 pounds.

Coaches have noted White's hesitancy to attack holes the way Irving and even third-string back Sean Tucker might, which lends itself less to short-yardage situations, but the team will certainly have a need for both players this season. They'll even have both on the field at the same time in 21 personnel, something the team utilized last year after rarely showcasing it in the past and generating 8.4 yards per play -- third most of any team in the league.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"Obviously it's a luxury for us on offense," Mayfield said of having the two in the passing game. "Especially where they're at in pass protection knowledge of who they're supposed to pick up, and the more they learn. ... Rachaad has been really, really good at it.

"They get out of the pass protection stuff quicker if they don't have anybody to pick up, and they become just that free outlet."

Mayfield sees a lot of opportunities for them this year in space, as well, especially when they become those outlets.

"With those guys, obviously they can catch like receivers," Mayfield said, "but just getting the ball [to] them in space is ideal for us -- whether it's screen game, checkdowns or designed pass plays for them. So, it's a luxury for us because it creates mismatches."

Irving's missed tackle rate last season reflects that. In 2024, he produced a missed tackle rate of nearly 60% of his carries -- the highest rate tracked by Next Gen Stats since they started tracking in 2016.

"He's even light years ahead of where he was at this point [last year]," Grizzard said. "Just the strides he's made, even from that point, are amazing. You can see the work that he puts in. You guys talk to him -- he loves it and he's committed to it."