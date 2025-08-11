Alexander Mattison powers into the end zone to put the Dolphins on the board vs. the Bears in NFL preseason. (0:26)

Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison underwent season-ending neck surgery Sunday in Chicago, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Mattison suffered the injury after he was tackled on a 21-yard pass play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where the surgery took place, the sources told Schefter.

He is expected to make a full recovery, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Dolphins signed Mattison to a one-year contract this offseason, and he was third on the team's depth chart behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.

Veteran running back Jamaal Williams is in Miami for a tryout Monday, Schefter is reporting.

Mattison, 27, appeared in 14 games and made seven starts for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. He spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and has rushed for 2,790 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. He also has caught 136 passes for 1,012 yards with seven touchdown receptions.