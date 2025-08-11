This story has been updated. Read below

Once Rashawn Slater's $114 million contract was signed, the Los Angeles Chargers purchased an insurance policy against a career-ending injury that offers no salary cap relief for the team for the 2026 season, a source told ESPN on Monday.

Initially, a source told ESPN that the Chargers' insurance policy on Slater's contract was for a season-ending injury and would offer cap relief in 2026 of $9 million or more. However, a source later told ESPN the policy is for a career-ending injury only and won't offer the 2026 relief if Slater returns.

Slater suffered a torn patella tendon last week that required surgery and ended his season. It was, as Jim Harbaugh described, a "gut punch" for the franchise.

Slater's contract included a $29 million signing bonus, a $7 million roster bonus and a $2 milllon base salary.

This story was updated to clarify that the insurance policy is against a career-ending injury, not season-ending.