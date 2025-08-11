Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Tennessee Titans announced they are activating center Lloyd Cushenberry on Monday. Cushenberry suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his Achilles in Week 9 against the New England Patriots last season.

"We feel good about where [Cushenberry is] at," Titans coach Brian Callahan said on Sunday. "He's worked really hard. We'll see as he gets out there."

The Titans signed Cushenberry to a four-year, $50 million contract in March 2023, making him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. In eight games last season, Cushenberry allowed one sack and had an 89% pass block win rate according to Tru Media.

Veteran offensive lineman Corey Levin started at center in place of Cushenberry last season and took all of the first-team reps at the position in training camp.

Tennessee also signed backup quarterback Trevor Siemian and released Tim Boyle. Siemian was added to the Titans' practice squad last October and got the game-day activation two times before being added to the active roster for the remainder of the season in November. He didn't see any game action.

Boyle was signed to the roster in March. Boyle was 4-of-13 for 24 yards with an interception in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers.

The Titans are in Atlanta for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing the Falcons in the second preseason game on Friday.