Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans tight end Brevin Jordan suffered a lower leg injury during a Monday practice and had to be carted off the field after initially trying to walk it off.

The injury happened during an 11-on-11 drill as quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a pass down the seam to Jordan. The fifth-year tight end jumped, but wasn't able to corral the pass.

When Jordan landed, he immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his lower right leg. He initially got up and was assisted by trainers, but he did not want to walk with them as he insisted that he was fine. After a few moments of not being able to put pressure on his leg, he eventually became emotional as the medical cart rolled around.

Texans players and coaches huddled around Jordan as he was inconsolable and crying while sitting on the cart.

After Jordan was carted away, players huddled up and spoke to one another in a circle before resuming practice.

Jordan was coming off a season where he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears in 2024. He finished that game without knowing it was torn.

The 2021 fifth-round pick had 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns up until the injury. Even with the injury, the Texans rewarded Jordan with a one-year extension worth $2.1 million, with $850,000 guaranteed as he was projected to be a free agent in 2025.

Jordan was competing for a starting role with the Texans or at the very least competing for major playing time. The other remaining tight ends on the roster are Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Dalton Keene and Luke Lachey.