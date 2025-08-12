How to watch ESPN Original on Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl run

Open Extended Reactions

Can't get enough of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and the four-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs? Get an exclusive look at the team's 2024 season in "The Kingdom," a new ESPN Original Series directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures and produced by much of the team behind "The Last Dance." The six-episode docuseries chronicles the Chiefs' run -- on and off the field -- to Super Bowl LIX and explores the franchise's history in the NFL and its giant, global footprint on the football landscape.

Here are key facts about "The Kingdom" presented by State Farm:

When will "The Kingdom" air?

The first episode of the ESPN original series premieres Thursday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

Full programming schedule

*All times Eastern

Episode 1 - "Family Business": Thursday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m.

Episode 2 - "Don't Judge": Thursday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m.

Episode 3 - "In Our Chiefs Era": Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

Episode 4 - "The Formula": Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.

Episode 5 - "Heartland": Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m.

Episode 6 - "The Pursuit": Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN. All six episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+ following the Thursday, Aug. 14 television premiere. Find out more in the series streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, fantasy football cheat sheets, schedules and more.