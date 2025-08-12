Ryan Clark joins "First Take" to break down how it is crucial for Jordan Love to have a breakout year to push Green Bay to the next level. (1:23)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love will undergo a procedure to repair a ligament injury to his left thumb, but the Green Bay Packers expect the star quarterback to be ready for their season opener.

Love, who had his left thumb taped during Monday's practice, tried to play through the injury before ultimately deciding to have the procedure.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that Love could return to practice as early as next week, adding that the procedure was "the best option to him getting back the fastest and feeling the best."

Gutekunst said Love suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Love played two series in the game. He did not appear to be limited in practice Monday but had to use his right (throwing) hand to hand off on plays where ordinarily he would have used his left.

"You guys saw him out there [at practice], certainly he was able to function," Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst added that Love will be ready for Week 1 against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

"I don't foresee this affecting him long term," Gutekunst said.