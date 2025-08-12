Stephen A. Smith breaks down why J.J. McCarthy enters 2025 as the quarterback with the most to prove in the NFL. (1:54)

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings receiver/punt returner Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending left knee injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, the team confirmed Tuesday after reviewing his MRI test results.

The news means that Moore will miss a full season for the second consecutive year. The Vikings placed him on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

Moore has struggled to stay healthy since the Cardinals made him a second-round draft pick in 2021. He missed nine games in 2022 because of a variety of ailments and then all of 2024 after suffering a dislocated right knee when he was in training camp with the Falcons.

He signed a one-year contract with the Vikings this offseason and was in line to be the team's punt returner and potential No. 4 receiver. On his first return, Texans linebacker Jamal Hill tackled him as he ran out of bounds after a 2-yard gain. In the process, Hill pulled Moore awkwardly over his left leg.

Athletic trainers quickly brought out a cart. Moore's frustration was evident. He slammed his hands so hard on the back of the cart that the sound could be heard throughout the stadium.

Afterward, coach Kevin O'Connell called the injury "heartbreaking" and added: "It's one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion. I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he's not going to be alone."

In other moves Tuesday, the Vikings waived linebacker Brian Asamoah II and waived/injured offensive lineman Zeke Correll. Correll will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. Asamoah, a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2022, has appeared in 46 games over three seasons, registering 30 tackles.