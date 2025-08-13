Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little did something no one else has during an NFL game: He made a 70-yard field goal.

The kick didn't count as an official NFL record because it happened in the preseason, but Little has given coach Liam Coen a reason to potentially change the way he calls plays in 2025.

Coen knew Little had a big leg -- he has seen Little hit 72 yards in practice -- but doing it at practice in controlled conditions is one thing. Hitting a 70-yard field goal in an open stadium in Florida against the Pittsburgh Steelers might cause Coen to be a little more aggressive around midfield.

Instead of just trying to get a few more yards on a long third down to set up a field goal, for example, Coen could call a shot play knowing that Little is comfortably in range from 60-plus yards.

"I mean, it's hard not to [let Little's range influence playcalling]," Coen said. "I think Trevor [Lawrence] kind of summed it up well, where it's like, I don't know if we're going to be going for 70-yarders in the first and second quarter of the game, but maybe the kick line to gain is maybe a little bit moved back for us in some ways.

"To have the ability to [attempt longer field goals], whether it's end of half, end of game, critical moments [and] we need points, you feel like you've got a weapon to go and give yourselves a chance."

Little's field goal against the Steelers would have set the NFL record by 4 yards had it happened during the regular season. (Justin Tucker has the mark at 66 yards, set in 2021.) And the kick had enough distance to be good from 3 or 4 yards longer. There have only been 39 field goals of 60 or more yards in NFL history, including a 65-yarder from the Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey last season.

The Jaguars' 2024 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas made 27 of 29 field goal attempts as a rookie last season. He made five of his six attempts from 50 or more yards, including his career long of 59 yards.

Now, Coen seems willing to expand his kicker's range to 60 or more yards.

Little can certainly handle that, his holder Logan Cooke said.

"He's got a big leg," Cooke said. "It's crazy. You look at golfers these days. You look at kickers, you look at high school baseball players throwing faster than ever. It's all this technology. Science has proven that it's not about strength as much as it is mobility, flexibility and core strength."