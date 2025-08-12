Open Extended Reactions

Beyoncé is officially an Emmy Award winner after her 2024 NFL Christmas Day halftime performance won for outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming in the 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The juried winners for the Emmys were announced Tuesday, with Beyoncé among the recipients.

Deemed the "Beyoncé Bowl," the performance took place during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game on Christmas in the pop star's hometown of Houston. Beyoncé performed hits from her country album, "Cowboy Carter," and sang alongside daughter Blue Ivy Carter on stage.

Over 27 million viewers tuned in on Netflix for Beyoncé's show, according to CNN. The Christmas doubleheader marked the two most-streamed games in NFL history.

Beyoncé boasts a record 35 Grammy Award wins and the Emmy brings her officially halfway to an EGOT, which is when a person wins Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Only 21 people have earned this distinction, with the latest being songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Rap star Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show is also up for four nominations: outstanding variety special (live), outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding music direction and outstanding choreography (variety/reality).

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 14.