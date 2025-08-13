Louis Riddick discusses the Bills' AFC championship chances when their rivals have gotten better. (0:55)

Running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills have reached agreement on a four-year, $48 million contract extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, his agents, Zac Hiller and Matt Leist of LAA, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The extension comes a day after Cook returned to Bills practice Tuesday following a four-day hold-in that resulted in the running back missing Buffalo's first preseason game. Cook was in full uniform and fully participated throughout Tuesday's session.

"James could only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill," Hiller said. "We are extremely thankful to the entire Bills organization and glad we could make that happen."

Paying the Bills James Cook's new deal continues a busy offseason for the Bills, who have reached extensions with a number of key players: Player Terms QB Josh Allen 6 years, $330M DE Gregory Rousseau 4 years, $80M CB Christian Benford 4 years, $76M WR Khalil Shakir 4 years, $53M LB Terrell Bernard 4 years, $50M RB James Cook 4 years, $48M

The Bills had maintained that they wanted to pay Cook throughout the offseason, with negotiations beginning early in the offseason and running into training camp.

Cook is Buffalo's lead running back, but he's still part of a group. He was on the field for just over 45% of offensive plays last year, with Ty Johnson often coming in on late downs and Ray Davis also getting some opportunities.

A member of a Bills offense that broke records, Cook tied a team record with 16 rushing touchdowns (O.J. Simpson) in 2024 and was fifth in yards before contact per rush (3.1). He took a significant step forward during the 2024 season, doubling his total touchdowns from the previous two seasons of his career (nine) in one year (18).