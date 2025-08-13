Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he is "extremely" disappointed with Myles Garrett after the star defensive end was cited for speeding last weekend.

Garrett was clocked driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone on the interstate in a Cleveland suburb early Saturday morning, several hours after the Browns' preseason opener.

"Coming from a team leader, extremely disappointing," Stefanski said Wednesday before the Browns' joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. "It's been addressed with Myles -- with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others."

Garrett was pulled over at 2:01 a.m. Saturday in Strongsville, Ohio, according to records. He was given a $250 fine and does not have to appear in court Thursday morning if he pays the fine.

The Browns played their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night. Garrett was one of several veterans who sat out the game.

The incident occurred three years after Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in the aftermath of a single-car crash that left him with a left shoulder sprain and right biceps strain after his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was traveling at an "unsafe speed for the type of roadway" he was on, which contributed to the 2022 accident. Garrett was driving 65 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit, according to the crash report obtained by ESPN.

WKYC also reported in 2022 of at least seven instances of Garrett speeding in northeast Ohio.