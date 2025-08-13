Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in an interview that he dealt with stage 4 melanoma and an experimental trial drug saved his life.

In the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" that debuts next week, Jones, 82, talked about undergoing cancer treatments at MD Anderson in Houston. However, he didn't reveal details of the treatment and what it was for.

"I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy]," Jones told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. "I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines. I now have no tumors."

Jones told the paper he was diagnosed in June 2010 and began treatment soon thereafter. Over the next 10 years, he said he had two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. Stage 4 melanoma means the skin cancer had metastasized to other parts of the body.

According to the American Cancer Society, PD-1 therapy -- or Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 -- helps "the immune system recognize, and attack cancer cells."

The treatment came to light after Jones was told that meditation would serve him well and to list 10 people who, "boil your blood," and wish them well. Jones wrote down the name of his former head coach, Jimmy Johnson, first.

Visiting the doctor not long after he was asked how the meditation was helping, and he said, with a slight smile, "I can't get past that first mother ..."

The Netflix series documents Jones' purchase of the Cowboys, the firing of Tom Landry, the hiring of Johnson as well as the rise of the 1990s Cowboys, interspersing it with Jones' life story.