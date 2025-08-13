Open Extended Reactions

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

Robinson's injury occurred during team drills, and he remained on the ground for an extended period of time before eventually being carted off.

Robinson forced a fumble by Detroit running back David Montgomery, who recovered the fumble, but the Miami star hurt himself while doing it.

The Dolphins' first-round draft selection last year, Robinson recorded six sacks as a rookie and was tagged for a breakout 2025 season by several of his teammates after a strong training camp this summer.

"Chop -- he's a different breed. The way he moves, his get off, how low he runs to the ground," Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell said. "I see Chop having another breakout year. He had a great year last year, but I think he's going to take it to a whole other level."

Miami's outside linebackers room has been much-maligned over the past two seasons. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips each suffered season-ending injuries in 2023, which kept Chubb sidelined for the entire 2024 season. Phillips returned in 2024, but suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4.

This summer marked the first time Miami's pass rush trio took snaps together at practice.

There is no word yet as to the severity of Robinson's injury, but it comes just days after running back Alexander Mattison was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury. The Dolphins also lost starting cornerback Kader Kohou for the season with a torn ACL, as well as veteran cornerback Artie Burns with the same injury.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Hill didn't practice last week with what coach Mike McDaniel described as an oblique injury.

McDaniel suggested Waddle's injury was minor, but he sustained it after taking a big hit during last Friday's joint practice with the Bears.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.