PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders injured an oblique throwing Wednesday morning, according to the team, and was held out of the first day of joint practices with the Eagles.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio after practice that Sanders suffered oblique discomfort during warmups and that the plan for Sanders to practice was scrapped last minute.

A source told ESPN that Sanders is set for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Sanders was the sole Browns quarterback who did not take any practice reps during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Huntley all took snaps Wednesday.

Sanders' injury is the latest in a string of ailments that have impacted the team's position room amid a quarterback competition. Pickett and Gabriel have recently been limited by hamstring injuries. Pickett injured his hamstring on July 26 and has yet to participate in 11-on-11 drills.

Sanders was held out of practice Aug. 2 after reporting arm soreness.

Before practice, Stefanski said Sanders would start the second preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday if Pickett and Gabriel were unable to play.

Sanders, the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, started the Browns' preseason opener in the wake of injuries to Pickett and Gabriel. Sanders, who played 45 snaps, completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.