Mike Greenberg, Peter Schrager and Harry Douglas weigh in on why Shedeur Sanders hasn't moved up on the Browns' depth chart. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Through the blaring sounds of the Florida A&M Marching 100 and Jackson State Sonic Boom of the South, football referee Brian Perry still remembered one specific player.

During the Cleveland Browns' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a heartfelt encounter with Perry.

Perry, who joined the NFL refereeing corps ahead of the 2024 season as a line of scrimmage official, asked Sanders if he remembered what his first college football game was.

"I was on that game," Perry told Sanders on the sideline of Bank of America Stadium.

Sanders' college debut came in 2021, when he played for the Jackson State Tigers in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. In the matchup against the Florida A&M Rattlers, he threw for 221 yards, completed 18 of 24 passes and also rushed for a touchdown in the 7-6 win.

.@ShedeurSanders had the same ref for his NFL and college debut 😳



(via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/3JJgndgphd — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2025

Sanders, who was drafted No. 144 by the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft, had an impressive showing in his first NFL game. He threw for 138 yards, went 14 of 23 on passing and threw for two touchdowns to help the Browns secure the 30-10 preseason victory over Carolina.

"That's how things just keep flowing," Perry told Sanders before wishing him luck.

Sanders suffered oblique discomfort during warmups ahead of a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. He was held out of practices with the defending Super Bowl champs and is unlikely to play on Saturday.