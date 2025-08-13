Lionel Taylor, an original Denver Bronco and a member of the team's Ring of Fame, has died, according to the team.

Taylor, who was 89, died Aug. 6, his family confirmed to the Broncos.

He was a member of the 1960 Broncos -- the first year the franchise played in the then-newly formed AFL -- and was the first receiver in either AFL or NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in a season. He also is believed to have been the first African American coach to be named a coordinator in the NFL.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of #BroncosROF wide receiver Lionel Taylor.



An original Bronco and one of the most dominant players of his era, Taylor had a tremendous impact on the franchise during his seven seasons in Denver (1960-66).



Our hearts go out to Taylor's...

Taylor was the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator in the 1980 and 1981 seasons.

Taylor, who was not selected in the 1958 NFL draft after his playing career at New Mexico Highlands University, played semi-pro football before he entered the NFL in 1959 as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

He was signed by the Broncos in 1960 and on offense he led the AFL in receiving in five of the league's first six seasons. His 100 receptions in 14 games in 1961 was the first such season in pro football history and was a team record that stood until Rod Smith and Ed McCaffrey each had at least 100 receptions in 2000.

Taylor's 102.9 receiving yards per game (he finished with 1,235 yards on 92 catches in 12 games) in 1960 is still a team record.

Taylor retired as a player after the 1968 season, his second with the Houston Oilers. In his seven seasons with the Broncos, he had at least 77 receptions six times and topped 80 receptions three times. He was one of four inductees in 1984 who were the original members of the team's Ring of Fame.

He is still ranked fourth in Broncos franchise history in receptions (543) and receiving yards (6,872) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (44).

In a long career as a coach, Taylor earned two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their receivers coach with two eventual Hall of Famers -- Lynn Swann and John Stallworth -- at wide receiver. Taylor often joked, "it didn't take much coaching there.''

But Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, a former Steelers player, has often cited Taylor as an important influence for African American coaches in the years that followed.

Taylor also coached with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL; Oregon State and Texas Southern (head coach) in the college ranks; and was head coach for the London Monarchs in the World League of American Football.