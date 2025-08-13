Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys had their final padded practice in Oxnard on Wednesday and will return to Texas on Thursday, and the Micah Parsons situation remains unsolved.

Parsons watched practice just a few feet from owner and general manager Jerry Jones, but nothing has changed regarding negotiations between the two sides. They have yet to discuss a deal, although Jones said he would not trade Parsons after the edge rusher made his request public Aug. 1.

What is preventing the sides from talking?

"Really," Jones said, pausing, "nothing."

So why aren't they talking?

"Again, 'nothing,' would be that," Jones said. "And we might, or we might not talk. And the rest of that gets into what we do every day."

Parsons declined to talk Wednesday as he walked off the field. He has not spoken since the first day of training camp on July 22 when he said he was discouraged that a deal had not been worked out like they have across the league for other pass rushers, like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and J.J. Watt.

Asked if there is a deadline to know whether Parsons would play Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones said, "No, not at all. You don't have deadlines when you're playing under a contract."

Parsons is set to make $21.324 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He has been taking part in the walkthroughs and meetings but has not practiced. He missed two practices last week while getting treatment for back tightness.

"I'm glad he's been here," Jones said. "It's important for the team, teammates, but it's important for him to pick up all of the coaching and nuances. And osmosis is a very big thing and he's been handling that part of it."