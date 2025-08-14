Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NFL can be put on trial over civil claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches face discrimination, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, finding insurmountable flaws with a league arbitration process that would permit commissioner Roger Goodell to serve as arbitrator.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld Judge Valerie Caproni's ruling that Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.

In a decision written by Circuit Judge Jose A. Cabranes, the appeals court said the NFL's arbitration rules forcing Flores to submit his claims to arbitration before Goodell do not have the protection of the Federal Arbitration Act because they provide for "arbitration in name only."

The 2nd Circuit said the NFL constitution's arbitration provision "contractually provides for no independent arbitral forum, no bilateral dispute resolution, and no procedure."

"Instead, it offends basic presumptions of our arbitration jurisprudence" by forcing claims to be decided by the NFL's "principal executive officer," the appeals court said.

"The significance of the Second Circuit's decision cannot be overstated," Flores' attorneys -- Douglas H. Wigdor, David E. Gottlieb and John Elefterakis -- said in a statement. "For too long, the NFL has relied on a fundamentally biased and unfair arbitration process -- even in cases involving serious claims of discrimination. This ruling sends a clear message: that practice must end. This is a victory not only for NFL employees, but for workers across the country -- and for anyone who believes in transparency, accountability and justice."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said: "We respectfully disagree with the panel's ruling, and will be seeking further review."

In Feb. 2022, Flores sued the NFL and several teams, saying the league was "rife with racism," particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. Other coaches later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

After filing his lawsuit, Flores said he believed he was risking the coaching career he loves by suing the NFL, but he said it would be worth it for generations to come if he could succeed in challenging systemic racism in the league.

Flores is the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings after working previously as a coach for the New England Patriots from 2008 to 2018, the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. He joined the Vikings in 2023.

Caproni said in a March 2023 decision that descriptions by the coaches of their experiences of racial discrimination in a league with a "long history of systematic discrimination toward Black players, coaches, and managers -- are incredibly troubling."

"Although the clear majority of professional football players are Black, only a tiny percentage of coaches are Black," she said.

Caproni ruled in 2023 that Flores must pursue his claims against the Dolphins, who had fired him, through arbitration.

