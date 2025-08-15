Stephen A. Smith explains why the loaded Ravens roster makes this Lamar Jackson's best shot at a Super Bowl. (1:00)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- For Saturday's preseason game, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush will return to Dallas, where his seven-year run as the Cowboys' reliable backup ended in a curious way.

Rush would have earned a $250,000 incentive last season if he had started the regular season finale and finished by playing in 55% of the offensive snaps. Instead, after Rush had started eight straight games in place of the injured Dak Prescott -- which put him at 52.5% participation -- the Cowboys decided to start Trey Lance, which left Rush short of reaching the playing-time bonus.

At that time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn't know about Rush's incentive. Earlier this week, Rush insisted there are no hard feelings by not starting that final game.

"It''s business," Rush said. "Maybe if I played better, [I'd] go out there. I don't know, but no, you don't really think about that stuff. I had a great time there. Like I said, [I was] really close with a lot of people in the organization, so it'll be cool."

Rush, 31, acknowledged that going back to the Cowboys was an option in free agency. But the Ravens showed immediate interest in Rush because they were looking to upgrade over Josh Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman who was last season's backup to Lamar Jackson.

One week into free agency, Rush signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with Baltimore, which includes $4 million guaranteed.

"Baltimore came out of nowhere early on in that week," Rush said. "[I was] like, 'Oh man, that's a good place to be.'"

Rush added, "[Baltimore was] just a chance to go on a really good team that if you've got to go in [the game], you can go do it and win games, important games [for] a team that's in it and a team that's got tons of weapons at every position. All [of] those [reasons] go into it."

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Ravens haven't needed to rely on their backup quarterbacks in recent years. Jackson hasn't missed a game due to injury since the end of the 2022 season.

But, when Jackson hasn't played, Baltimore has struggled mightily. The Ravens are 4-10, including playoffs, over the last six seasons when Jackson hasn't started.

Baltimore has averaged 27.9 points per game with Jackson as its starting quarterback. When the Ravens have started Johnson, Robert Griffin III, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, their scoring average has dropped to 16.6 points.

The Ravens believe Rush can reverse this trend.

"He is a professional. He's a pro," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "[He] operates the offense well, makes great decisions, handles the protections, gets the ball out on time. [He is an] accurate passer. I think he's a winning quarterback."

Rush has had an uneven training camp with the Ravens. His first pass in the preseason for Baltimore was an interception.

But Rush's track record suggests this will change. While not flashy, Rush is dependable because he knows how to win games. He's 9-5 as a fill-in starting quarterback, throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has long admired Rush. In 2017, Monken tried to get Rush to sign as an undrafted rookie with Tampa Bay, where he was the offensive coordinator. Eight years later, Monken finally landed Rush.

"You don't make it as long as you have without understanding what's asked of you through your system and yet knowing your liabilities as a player.," Monken said. "And I think he's maximized that."

The Ravens were the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season, totaling 424.9 yards per game. Baltimore has built a strong supporting cast around Jackson with powerful running back Derrick Henry, young wide receivers in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and productive tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

If Rush would need to play for Baltimore, Monken doesn't expect the offense to change much. The biggest difference would be fewer quarterback-driven runs that the Ravens use with Jackson.

"They're similar in terms of their mental approach to the game," Monken said of Rush and Jackson. "There's not really anything we can't do conceptually. They're very similar, very smart, they see the field and they're accurate."

Harbaugh said Jackson won't play Saturday, which means Rush will start in Dallas. Rush will likely play more than the first quarter, which was his workload in the preseason opener.

In going back to his first NFL home, Rush isn't motivated to show his former team that he's doing well.

"I've been really trying to show [my] current team I'm doing well," Rush said. "Things like that are the main focus. I'm getting ready to play. Those games do matter. Those preseason games do help guys in my position. Those reps do count. You learn from them, so when you have to go out there in the real thing, it works."