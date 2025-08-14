Open Extended Reactions

After dealing with injuries for much of last season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not want to go into this year with any nagging ailments.

That's why he decided to undergo surgery on his left thumb (non-throwing hand) this week after he sustained a ligament injury in Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Love said the surgery, which took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, was to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

"I think with the time frame that we have right now, finishing up training camp and preseason and heading into the season with the choice to be going into the season 100% healthy was definitely the call I wanted to make," Love told reporters in Indiana on Thursday following the Packers' joint practice with the Colts. "Dealing with injuries last year, I wanted to go into this thing feeling good."

Love missed the second and third games of last season after he sustained a sprained MCL in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. He also dealt with a groin injury later in the season.

Even after the thumb injury Saturday, Love took part in Monday's practice with his thumb taped. He was able to do everything, but on plays when he normally would use his left hand to hand off, he used his right hand.

"If this was in the middle of the season, probably would've been something we didn't get the surgery on," Love said. "But with it still being early and I'm having time to recover and be fully ready for Week 1, the recommendation was to get the surgery."

Love attended Thursday's practice with his left hand heavily wrapped. He has not thrown since the procedure, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

"I wouldn't say [he will throw] right away, but we anticipate there'll be some sort of participation next week," LaFleur said.

Malik Willis will start Saturday's preseason game against the Colts. The Packers have another joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks next Thursday before the preseason finale next Saturday.

"We'll start integrating back in next week and kind of just playing it by ear, seeing how it feels," Love said. "Once I get throwing and moving around, things like that, just playing it by ear, but next week we should be starting."