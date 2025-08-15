How to watch 'Monday Night Football': Bengals-Commanders

Open Extended Reactions

Two teams with championship aspirations look to fine-tune things ahead of the 2025 NFL season in a special preseason edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Landover, Maryland, on Monday to wrap up Week 2 of the preseason slate against the Washington Commanders. It will mark the first meeting between the clubs since they faced off on Monday night in Week 3 last season. Jayden Daniels outdueled Joe Burrow in a thriller as the Commanders edged the Bengals 38-33 in downtown Cincinnati.

Here are key facts about this year's "Monday Night Football" matchup:

When is the game?

The Commanders host the Bengals on Monday, Aug. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with "Monday Night Countdown" at 7 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and in the NFL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, fantasy and more.