The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, which means it's time to reevaluate the outlooks for all 32 teams. Check out how holdouts, breakouts and injuries have impacted our rankings since our postdraft list.

Preseason games conclude on Aug. 23 and cut-down day is Aug. 27, so this is the last offseason edition of Power Rankings.

In addition to our 1-32 ranking, NFL Nation reporters named one coach, player or executive on each team who is under the most pressure this season. Let's start with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Previous rankings: Post-Super Bowl, Post-free-agency, Postdraft

Postdraft ranking: 2

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo

The Eagles are well-established, coming off a Super Bowl. But one significant change came at offensive coordinator, where Patullo replaced Kellen Moore and will serve as a full-time playcaller for the first time in his career. Patullo has been coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man since 2021, and the offense isn't expected to change much, making for a smooth transition. But with so much offensive talent, the bar is high, and Patullo will absorb some of the heat if it doesn't operate as expected. -- Tim McManus

Postdraft ranking: 1

Who's under the most pressure: Wide receiver Rashee Rice

Although he is no longer expected to be suspended for the first four games of the season, Rice will still be under pressure to show he can once again be the No. 1 receiver. In training camp, Rice showed his explosiveness and ability to get yards after the catch. If he excels in September, the Chiefs could have another hot start. If Rice struggles, Kansas City will have to place much of the passing attack on the shoulders of 35-year-old Travis Kelce. -- Nate Taylor

Postdraft ranking: 3

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive end Joey Bosa

This is a big season for the pass rusher, who signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills in the offseason after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Chargers. Bosa, 30, is on a bit of a prove-it deal after missing a substantial amount of time over the past three seasons due to injuries. If he can stay healthy and put together a strong season, a significant contract could await. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Postdraft ranking: 5

Who's under the most pressure: Tight end Mark Andrews

He is entering the final season of his four-year, $56 million contract after dropping a critical two-point conversion in a 27-25 division round loss to Buffalo. Andrews led all TEs with 11 touchdowns last season, but he averaged 39.6 receiving yards per game in 2024, his worst total since his 2018 rookie season. -- Jamison Hensley

Postdraft ranking: 4

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Jared Goff

It appears every season is "make or break" for Goff if he doesn't lead this team to the Super Bowl. He delivered an MVP-caliber 2024 season, but the Lions fell short in the NFC divisional round against Washington, when Goff struggled and finished with four turnovers. Goff and the Lions will try to put last year's playoff dud behind them. As the face of the team, the veteran QB again has high expectations to keep the momentum growing. -- Eric Woodyard

Postdraft ranking: 6

Who's under the most pressure: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Washington traded multiple picks for him at the deadline last season, and a hamstring injury limited Lattimore to two regular-season games (and three in the postseason). He has played in only 26 games the past three seasons combined. Lattimore has looked better this offseason, but he needs to be durable and productive to earn a contract extension. -- John Keim

Postdraft ranking: 8

Who's under the most pressure: Cornerback Keisean Nixon

He said after last season that he wanted to be a No. 1 CB. Now that Jaire Alexander is gone, Nixon might get that chance. Sure, the Packers signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley plays a high amount of zone coverage, but Nixon will be counted on to shut down opposing receivers. The question now is, can he deliver? -- Rob Demovsky

Postdraft ranking: 7

Who's under the most pressure: Cornerback Darious Williams

Williams has two seasons remaining on the three-year, $22.5 million contract he signed in 2024. The veteran cornerback, in his second stint in Los Angeles, is scheduled to count $8.6 million against the cap in 2026 but has no guaranteed money due after this season. The Rams have a young cornerback room and might opt to save money at the position after 2025. -- Sarah Barshop

Postdraft ranking: 10

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Zac Taylor

The Bengals missed the playoffs last season, despite career years from QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson. Taylor has proven to be a coach capable of leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl. It's time for Cincinnati to show that potential once again. -- Ben Baby

Postdraft ranking: 9

Who's under the most pressure: Vikings' draft process

After signing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell to contract extensions and assembling a roster of proven veterans, the team doesn't have anyone prominent on the hot seat. But it might need to overhaul its draft process in 2026 if it doesn't see more production from recent picks. WR Jordan Addison was the only starter last season who was drafted between 2022-24. The Vikings need big contributions from QB J.J. McCarthy (2024), LB Dallas Turner (2024) and G Donovan Jackson (2025), at least, to validate their current process. -- Kevin Seifert

Postdraft ranking: 14

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Sean Payton

He has rock-solid job security, a deep-pocketed ownership group to support him and a proven personnel department to build a roster. But Payton has been the most vocal throughout training camp about his team's Super Bowl worthiness. He believes the Broncos are good enough -- if they do the work -- to play for the Lombardi Trophy. It makes for good conversation now, but he could be at risk if the Broncos have any significant stumbles or injuries in 2025. -- Jeff Legwold

Postdraft ranking: 13

Who's under the most pressure: Linebacker Christian Harris

He is going into the final year of his rookie contract and flashes good potential -- he showcased that when he caught a pick-six in the 2023 wild-card win over the Browns. But Harris hasn't been able to stay healthy, and he also hasn't practiced in training camp. If that continues, then he might be on the outside when 2026 comes around. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Postdraft ranking: 12

Who's under the most pressure: Cornerback Jamel Dean

He counts $15 million against the salary cap in 2025 and nearly $16 million in 2026. The Bucs drafted two cornerbacks in Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in 2025. Dean has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries, missing 18 games in six seasons, including nine in the past two seasons. -- Jenna Laine

Postdraft ranking: 11

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman

Roman is known for designing some of the most creative and dominant rushing offenses in league history, but his critics have questioned his playcalling and passing concepts. Roman's offense didn't look promising last season. The Chargers consistently sputtered in the second half, ultimately ending the 2024 season in the first round of the playoffs. With upgrades all over Los Angeles' offense, all eyes will be on Roman's offense to produce in 2025. -- Kris Rhim

Postdraft ranking: 15

Who's under the most pressure: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

The trade rumors surrounding Aiyuk started more than two years ago and seem to never dissipate, despite his signing a massive contract extension in 2024. Aiyuk is expected to return from his knee injury at some point this season, and his future in San Francisco will likely be determined by how it goes from there. The Niners would have to eat significant money with little return to part ways with him during or after this season, but if he can't return to health and productivity, they might decide it's time to move on and reallocate resources. -- Nick Wagoner

Postdraft ranking: 17

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Mike Tomlin

For the second season in a row, Tomlin was the driving force in bringing in a veteran quarterback to lead the franchise. This time, he courted Aaron Rodgers. Tomlin is putting his trust in Rodgers and the rest of his offense that they can expedite the gelling process and produce early in 2025. Realistically, Tomlin, under contract through the 2027 season, isn't going anywhere, no matter the outcome of this season. But the fan base will undoubtedly grow restless if another season passes without a playoff win. -- Brooke Pryor

Postdraft ranking: 16

Who's under the most pressure: Running back Kenneth Walker III

He is among six starters from the Seahawks' 2022 draft class who are playing for a new contract in 2025, and like many of them, he still has something to prove. When healthy, he's a tough runner. But Walker has missed 10 games in three seasons and chunks of this offseason with ankle and foot injuries. The ever-reliable Zach Charbonnet has impressed the Seahawks in his absence, giving the organization a pivot if Walker can't stay healthy and produce in 2025. -- Brady Henderson

Postdraft ranking: 19

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Brian Schottenheimer

Now, this doesn't mean the coach will be one-and-done at all. It's just that there is a lot for a first-time coach to deal with for any job, but especially with the Cowboys. Schottenheimer has the players buying into his message at the moment, but what happens if they lose a few games in a row? Will they continue to believe? They play in the same division as the two NFC finalists (Eagles and Commanders). They have a difficult schedule to close the season. All of it makes a fast start a must. -- Todd Archer

Postdraft ranking: 18

Who's under the most pressure: Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.

It's a contract year for Pitts, who is auditioning for big money if he can return to a semblance of his rookie form four seasons ago: 1,026 yards on 68 catches and the first rookie Pro Bowl selection by a tight end since 2002. Pitts' future with the Falcons and how much he would get as a free agent is dependent on how the 2021 No. 4 pick performs this season. -- Marc Raimondi

Postdraft ranking: 20

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Mike McDaniel

The fourth-year coach has made the playoffs in two of his first three seasons, but Miami still hasn't won a playoff game in a quarter of a century. Owner Stephen Ross said last season that he was not satisfied with the status quo, and the locker room underwent a self-proclaimed cultural reset this offseason. But with a roster curated for its coach, the onus will fall on McDaniel to succeed. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Postdraft ranking: 21

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Caleb Williams

It's hard to believe that a second-year quarterback learning a new offense is under the most pressure, but Williams needs to perform well while making weekly strides in mastering coach Ben Johnson's scheme. The 2024 No. 1 pick likely will experience growing pains, but for a franchise that might have the answer at quarterback after decades of searching, the pressure is on Williams to prove the team right. -- Courtney Cronin

Postdraft ranking: 22

Who's under the most pressure: General manager Monti Ossenfort

Entering his third season with the Cardinals, Ossenfort completed his three-year rebuild of the roster. Now, it's time for that roster to win. He rebuilt the defensive front but hardly touched the offense, a move that could be risky. If the defense doesn't live up to expectations or the offense has holes that he could've addressed, Ossenfort's seat will start warming up. -- Josh Weinfuss

Postdraft ranking: 23

Who's under the most pressure: Left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson

The rookies are projected starters. According to ESPN Research and Elias, the Patriots will become the second team in the past 25 years to have two rookies starting on opening day on the left side of the offensive line (the 2016 Ravens are the other team). -- Mike Reiss

Postdraft ranking: 25

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

He is entering his fifth season with his third coach. Lawrence has yet to play consistently well over a full season, and injuries have marred his past two seasons. New coach Liam Coen is changing his footwork, and the Jaguars upgraded the interior offensive line and added a playmaker in WR/CB Travis Hunter. Lawrence has the players to help him surge, and the hope is for Coen to do for Lawrence what he did for Baker Mayfield last season. -- Mike DiRocco

Postdraft ranking: 26

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive end Tyree Wilson

The 2023 first-round pick made strides last season with 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble, but it's time for him to be an integral player in the trenches. With Christian Wilkins no longer on the team, Wilson's versatility to play defensive line and edge rusher allows him to do so. -- Ryan McFadden

Postdraft ranking: 24

Who's under the most pressure: General manager Chris Ballard

He is entering his ninth season and has just two playoff appearances and one postseason victory. The Colts have never won the AFC South under his guidance. Much of Ballard's tenure was upended by the sudden retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck in 2019, but the botched QB moves after Luck's departure have hurt the franchise. Is it playoffs or bust for Ballard? -- Stephen Holder

Postdraft ranking: 27

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Bryce Young

The top pick of the 2023 draft has to build off the final three games of last season and produce wins. The Panthers selected elite receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round to help Young take the next step, and they didn't lose a starting offensive lineman in the offseason. Young has to show the organization didn't make a mistake when it made that memorable trade with Chicago for the No. 1 pick in 2023. Young is 6-22, and more of that won't cut it. -- David Newton

Postdraft ranking: 30

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Justin Fields

This is his third team in three seasons and probably his last real shot to be a long-term starting quarterback. The Jets are all-in on Fields, giving him $30 million guaranteed, but they can go in a different direction after a year. If the 2021 first-round pick fails, he'll probably be in a Daniel Jones-like situation -- having to compete for a job. -- Rich Cimini

Postdraft ranking: 32

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen

The Giants went 6-11 in 2023 and 3-14 last season. Drafting a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart is nice, but they must win games. It's a results-oriented business, and owner John Mara wants to see progress and improved results this season. And it's a big reason Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback to begin this season. -- Jordan Raanan

Postdraft ranking: 29

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry

Owner Jimmy Haslam has preached patience and has said he'll give his coach-GM pairing time to turn things around after a 3-14 season. But Haslam also said the team needs marked improvement in 2025. For the Browns, that means not only fielding a much more competitive team but possibly finding a long-term answer at quarterback. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Postdraft ranking: 28

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Kellen Moore

The first-year coach has a big task of turning things around and getting the Saints to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. That's no small feat, especially considering he'll be starting a young quarterback in either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough this season. -- Katherine Terrell

Postdraft ranking: 31

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Brian Callahan

He is known for his work with Joe Burrow, who was the No.1 pick by the Bengals in 2020. The Titans are relying on Callahan to help resurrect their franchise and recreate his previous success with this year's No.1 pick, Cameron Ward. The past two coaches for teams that selected quarterbacks first didn't make it to their second season. Will Callahan? -- Turron Davenport