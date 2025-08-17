Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Ready to lead: Though they missed his rugged mentality and explosiveness as a pass rusher, the Jets also missed Jermaine Johnson's attitude. He plays with an edge, a swagger, and his teammates say he's a catalyst on defense.

Johnson exudes confidence. Check out these quotes:

On returning from a ruptured right Achilles, the fourth-year edge rusher said: "I trust [the team's medical staff]. Like I like to say, they're backing a Ferrari a little cautiously off the truck right now. I understand it, but I'm ready to go."

Johnson, a 2022 first-round pick who broke out with 7.5 sacks in 2023, is poised to start practicing after being activated last week from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The team doesn't want to rush him back.

Some athletes say it takes a year for them to feel like their former selves after Achilles surgery. Johnson isn't buying that.

"I don't make excuses," he said. "In my opinion, I've got a cheat code in my leg now. I've got a stronger Achilles, and I'm faster."

On proving to people that he's back to his Pro Bowl form, Johnson said, "I'm going to bull-rush somebody and put them on their back. That's what's going to happen."

And this: "I take pride in being able to take over two gaps -- the C and the D gap. If there's a tight end in front of me, there should be a no-play. That has to be the standard for me."

The Jets don't have many vocal leaders on defense. Johnson wants to be the tone-setter. In some ways, he's already setting it.

2. Hall's patience: Two running backs from the 2022 draft just signed big contracts -- the Buffalo Bills' James Cook (four years, $48 million) and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams (three years, $33 million). Breece Hall, another member of that class, has comparable statistics, but he doesn't expect an extension before the season, even though he's in the final year of his rookie deal.

He insisted he doesn't have contract envy.

"No, because they've both done much more in this league than I have," Hall said. "They've been in better situations, and they're both very good players. Obviously, I feel like I'm just as talented as anyone, but those guys are two really good running backs, and they deserve their payday and they got what they deserve."

The difference isn't as substantial as he thinks -- Cook and Williams have more rushing yards and total touchdowns than Hall, but Hall has the edge in scrimmage yards. If he can deliver a good season, he will look for a deal similar to Cook's and Williams' contracts. It might be too rich for the Jets, especially with so many other key players up for new contracts.

3. Corley's clock is ticking: It's clear from practice and game usage that second-year wide receiver Malachi Corley is on the roster bubble. Leaguewide, it's unusual for a former third-round pick to be in such a precarious position this soon -- they usually get a free pass for two or three years.

Corley wasn't just any third-round pick; he was the top pick in the round (65th overall). He also cost the Jets two draft picks because they traded up seven spots to take him. None of the 64 players picked ahead of him have been released, per ESPN Research.

For the Jets, a quick goodbye wouldn't be unusual. Their 2019 third-rounder, pass rusher Jachai Polite, was cut before his first season due to off-the-field issues. Their 2020 third-rounder, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, was cut before his second year.

4. What a kick: It's a small world sometimes.

Austin McNamara, who appears to have locked up the punting job thanks to a strong camp, trained at Rausch Kicking, an Arizona-based company founded by former Arizona State kicker Steve Rausch. Rausch is married to Kelli Gastineau Rausch, the sister of former Jets great Mark Gastineau.

McNamara, who grew up in Arizona, didn't make the Cincinnati Bengals' roster last year as an undrafted free agent, but he has impressed this summer -- including a great showing during Saturday's preseason game against the New York Giants.

5. Watt's up first: Rookie right tackle Armand Membou is receiving effusive reviews from his teammates. "A special player, just a raw talent," right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said.

Drafted ninth, Membou still has some pass-protecting techniques to clean up, but the coaches love his potential. His Week 1 assignment is a tough one: Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

6. Fashion statement: Former Jets star John Abraham visited training camp recently, sporting a shirt that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Jets' historic 2000 draft -- an unprecedented four first-round picks.

A photo of the four players appears on the back of the T-shirt (top to bottom): Anthony Becht, Chad Pennington, Abraham and Shaun Ellis.

Great seeing former #Jets star John Abraham at practice today. Check out his shirt: Their four first-round picks in 2000 - @Anthony_Becht, @ChadPennington, Abe and Shaun Ellis.📸 IG: j.abraham55 pic.twitter.com/y5m5sO9ZoI — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 13, 2025

Interesting note on Abraham, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals and retired after the 2014 season: He's tied for third on the NFL's all-time list for forced fumbles (47) and 13th on the sack list (133.5). Eleven of the 12 ahead of him are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

7. What a bargain: One of the surprise standouts in camp is defensive tackle Jay Tufele, almost an afterthought in free agency. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with no guaranteed money.

The veteran journeyman, who made 1.5 sacks and scored on a fumble recovery last week in the preseason opener, came from the Cincinnati Bengals, who might have miscast him in a read-and-react system. The Jets' system is predicated on attacking the line of scrimmage, which Tufele believes is a better fit for his skill set.

8. Camp Glenn: One of the narratives surrounding Aaron Glenn's first training camp is that it's unusually physical (see: some live tackling drills). That's true, but it's not the whole story.

The Jets have had nine days with no practice (some of those days included walk-through sessions), compared with six days last year at this time under former coach Robert Saleh.

Glenn's philosophy: push them hard when they're on the field, but balance that with rest.

9. Fast fact: This might be a surprise, but the Jets had the second-fastest team in the league last season, per GPS tracking (Next Gen Stats). It's a stunner because they also had one of the oldest teams. It will be interesting to see where they rank this season with one of the youngest rosters.

10. The Last Word: "I'm my own person, and [my mother] always taught me to be very humble and to treat everybody with respect, but also not let people play with you. The way my character is, I always show everybody the utmost respect. I'm always going to be a nice person to everybody, but one thing I won't do is let people continuously talk down to me." -- Breece Hall on why he responds to critics on social media.