Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sprinted sideline to sideline on an otherwise unoccupied practice field Thursday following a boiling hot joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

A few yards away was Stroud's family -- and a childhood friend. Stroud's mom, Kimberly, and brother Asmar stood under a tall, shaded medical tent, entrenched in gleeful conversations with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and his parents, Craig and Julie Young.

After the extra conditioning, Stroud strolled over to embrace Young and his family.

It's not unusual to see players from different teams strike up a friendship, but this relationship is different. From 14-year-old football rivals in California to AAU hoops competitors through SEC wars to going 1-2 [Young-Stroud] in the 2023 draft, there's more to it than professional kinship.

"We don't really make it a big deal. I think that's for y'all," Stroud said. "For us, it's the same, seeing a friend, seeing a brother."

It's an important relationship to both men. Young suffered a historically bad start to his career while Stroud, who was drafted onto a much better team, won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Last season, Stroud led the 10-7 Texans to the playoffs and Young was benched at 0-2 before a strong finish, going 2-1 down the stretch.

Through it all, Stroud and Young communicated regularly, occasionally hanging out, like they did this summer at an event in New York City. Their families have grown close, too; the moms still talk almost weekly.

"We'll always be connected, but we're not trying to one-up each other,'' Young told ESPN. "We both support each other. We're always going to be looking out for each other, checking on each other, whether it's on 'SportsCenter,' watching each other's games.

"We're always rooting for each other, so we'll always be connected that way through ups and downs from both sides. That'll never waver.''

YOUNG AND STROUD first met in AAU and travel basketball as 12- and 13-year-olds in the greater Los Angeles area, and they didn't shy away from pickup games.

"If you want to see them compete, that's where they really got after it,'' Craig Young said. "I just remember them always arguing who was the better player.''

Stroud continued to play basketball in high school. Young gave it up to focus on football.

But you get the feeling they still joke about which one is better.

"Well, we play very differently,'' Young said with a smile. "He's more of a shooter. I'm more of an on-ball type of guy.''

In high school, Bryce Young passed for 13,250 yards and 152 touchdowns, plus 1,084 yards and 26 TDs on the ground. Keefe Pierson

By the time they met on the football field in 2015, Young was about 5-foot-9, only an inch shorter than he is now.

"He was really, really good, so we didn't talk about his size,'' said Keefe Pierson, president of Young's youth team, the Inland Empire Ducks.

Height never was an issue for Stroud. He was 6-0 then and is 6-3 now.

Pierson felt that Young always played big before he got to the NFL. He believes it will happen again.

"He's been special his whole life,'' he said. "He was great in youth football, great in high school, great in college. So why wouldn't he be great in the NFL?''

Pierson recalled a fourth-and-goal throw from the 12-yard line at the end of the 2015 season as a prime example.

"It's the biggest team I've ever seen in my life,'' Pierson said. "He throws a wheel route. This 6-3 kid jumps up. It barely goes over his hand. [Our guy] catches the ball and comes down with his tippy toes, like barely toe-taps near the line with five seconds left to win the game.

"That was Bryce's last throw as a Duck.''

THE FIRST GRIDIRON matchup between Stroud and Young almost didn't happen.

Both played in the greater Los Angeles area. Young's Ducks, in the Desert Pacific region of the American Youth Football league, cruised through the regular season. Stroud's Pomona Valley Steelers were in the Snoop Youth Football League and won the Snoop Youth League Nationals.

Pierson compared it to the college rivalry between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators. The two teams were in similar regions but not in the same conference, so they didn't play each other annually.

The Ducks wanted to settle it on the field, but there was a holdup.

Steelers coach Priest Brooks initially didn't want to play because their grueling season would last until December, even though the Ducks had a national tournament in January. There was also tension between Pierson and hip-hop star Snoop Dogg after the Ducks recruited players the Snoop League wanted.

"It was a little internet beef between [Keefe] and Snoop," Steelers assistant coach Mike Dedman said. "Snoop [was on social media] one day talking football and then was like, 'Keefe, you're a buster.' Keefe took it personally and didn't want to play for a couple years."

C.J. Stroud, left, tallied 3,878 passing yards and 47 touchdowns during his senior season in high school. Keefe Pierson

The drama between Pierson and Snoop Dogg eventually died down. Some of the coaches from both leagues were in a youth football chat group, and the banter led to Brooks scheduling the game in the second week of December.

"I think the kids really wanted to play the game," Pierson said. "Everybody put their egos aside, and the kids got what they wanted."

A cold, steady rain fell over Ralph M. Lewis Sports Complex that December day 10 years ago when the two 14-year-olds arrived for an exhibition clash of the two best teams and quarterbacks in the greater Los Angeles area.

Young and the Ducks jumped on the Steelers quickly and it wasn't close. Pierson recalled Young twice throwing a touchdown pass "on a rope.''

"There was like a 45-yard touchdown pass on a post route that was on the money in the end zone,'' he said. "That was the dagger.''

Young was brilliant, throwing three touchdown passes, including two deep shots.

Stroud struggled, throwing two interceptions.

The Ducks rolled 22-0.

Said Craig Young, "[Bryce] was really motivated that day. ... It was showtime, so he was ready to go.''

Young, true to his character, didn't make a big deal about his performance.

"I don't think there was anything big,'' he said of the rivalry. "It was a fun game ... publicized thing.''

C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young were among the finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. Young won as a sophomore at Alabama. AP Photo/John Minchillo

BRAGGING RIGHTS BETWEEN Young and Stroud in football never became a thing. Despite Stroud's struggles in their 2015 matchup, Young saw positives in his friend.

"You could tell how strong of a leader he was,'' Young said. "He was someone that was always strong-willed, always had his own path and [was] big in his faith.

"He really stood out on his own.''

Stroud's leadership really shined as a rookie with the Texans, and his support of Young remained equally strong.

Craig Young said there were several times Stroud reached out with "positive words'' during his son's difficult rookie season and "it meant a lot.''

Said Stroud: "I've seen the dog in [Young] that he has, and a lot of people haven't seen, I know he dealt with some frustrations. ... It's good that we go through these ups and to refocus and tackle what's important."

That supportive bond is something others saw, too, including Pierson.

"I could definitely see how they leaned on each other,'' he said. "It's like having a twin. They're going through some of the same things, like being the face of the city.

"They could have gone vice versa, where they began feeling resentment towards each other. Or, 'Oh, now I'm the better one.' But you could tell by their upbringing it would be like, 'No, let's help each other.'''

The Young and Stroud families have continued to support each other.

"If the pundits and media want to do the comparisons, that's fine,'' Craig Young said. "[But] we absolutely root for each other. All of us know how difficult it was to get here. We know the scrutiny our kids go through, so we have a greater appreciation for each other.''

The comparisons will continue as the childhood friends square off in Saturday's preseason game and face each other once again in 2027, when the Texans and Panthers are schedule to play a regular-season game.

"It's dope to see these kids kind of live out their dreams and stuff,'' Pierson said. "They're always going to be linked. It's always going to be a debate over which is better. It's a healthy competition. There is nothing wrong with healthy competition.

"In 15 years, you're still going to be writing the story of who is the better quarterback. It would be dope if they went into the Hall of Fame the same year.''