Falcons eager to have injured WR Darnell Mooney return

Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been out since the team's first day of training camp practice on July 24. He injured his shoulder diving for a pass and didn't return.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris has been vague about when Mooney might return. But quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is hopeful his No. 2 wide receiver won't miss any regular-season action.

"Obviously, Mooney, we will have him back coming up in the season," Penix said Wednesday. "I feel like he should be back Week 1. I'm not sure as far as that, I'm not going to talk too much about that. But he's been doing good with his recovery and stuff like that. So, we definitely know we have him, as well, and he's going to be a big time playmaker for us."

Mooney, 27, caught 64 passes for 992 yards with a career-high five touchdowns last season. He was an impact player for an offense that was first led by quarterback Kirk Cousins before his midseason struggles necessitated a change to Penix, who started the team's final three games.

Darnell Mooney had a career-high five touchdown receptions last season and could be a key weapon for the Falcons. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Wide receiver Drake London has been Penix's favorite target in training camp, to no one's surprise. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III have made their fair share of plays, as well. Running back Bijan Robinson has been a factor out of the backfield. But beyond them, there isn't a ton of high-level experience.

Casey Washington, a sixth-round pick in 2024, has made major strides going into his second season. He has broken into the starting lineup at wide receiver, along with London and McCloud -- and has perhaps the two best catches of training camp, thus far. One from Cousins and one from Penix.

"Casey's been really showing out," Morris said. "He's showed up in a big way, some of the speed threats."

Washington is a lock to make the 53-man roster. Others such as Chris Blair, David Sills V, Dylan Drummond and Jesse Matthews have all had solid camps at receiver and are battling for a spot. The Falcons also still have KhaDarel Hodge, a wide receiver and Pro Bowler for special teams.

Still, the Falcons would love to have Mooney back, sooner rather than later.

"There's always concerns with missing reps, but there's not a concern with Mooney," Morris said. "The preparation, the diligence, the person that he is and what he puts into it. I know I'll be able to get him back in a [quick] fashion just because of who he is and who our performance team is and the trust that I have in Michael Penix to put the work into it that he has to put into it when [Mooney] gets back.

"That lets me sleep well at night."

Morris described Mooney as "week-to-week."

"I feel good about getting them back healthy and ready to go," Morris said. "When? I don't know."