The second week of the 2025 NFL preseason kicked off Friday as several teams prepared to give extended looks to their starters in a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

To keep you updated on how teams fared, our NFL Nation reporters summarized the games below.

Friday

Titans: Rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor had what he called his worst practice of training camp Tuesday when he went up against the Falcons' defensive backs. Ayomanor bounced back with a solid practice Wednesday, and he carried that momentum over to game day.

Ayomanor caught two passes for 47 yards and is becoming a problem working the middle of the field. Fellow rookie Gunnar Helm is a playmaker, whether it's finding holes in zone or running seam routes. Helm went up and grabbed a Brandon Allen pass over two defenders for a 25-yard touchdown, finishing with four receptions for 48 yards.-- Turron Davenport

Next game: vs. Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET, Friday)

Falcons: The Falcons' wide receiver corps is not making things easy for the coaching staff with a little more than a week until cut day. Against the Titans, David Sills V, Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond all had moments. Blair caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Easton Stick. Drummond has 12 catches in two preseason games.

Sills, who has been Kirk Cousins' favorite target in practice, had two catches on the first series Friday and was then removed from the game, potentially indicating that the coaches have seen enough and Sills has a 53-man roster spot already. Casey Washington didn't suit up Friday, meaning he's a lock. -- Marc Raimondi

Next game: at Dallas Cowboys (8 p.m. ET, Friday)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 ET (NFL Network)

Baltimor Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. ET

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 9:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)