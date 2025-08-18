Stephen A. Smith explains why he would take the Lions over the Rams in the NFC this season. (1:15)

DETROIT -- Dan Campbell took a break from coaching the Detroit Lions this summer to log some additional hours for his side gig.

The fan-favorite head coach made his return to acting, back in his role as Applebee's head shift manager for their new national commercial spots.

Campbell filmed at the Applebee's location in Howell, Michigan.

But this time, he recruited two young stars in Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty to join him on Team Applebee's.

Your favorite @Applebees Head Shift Manager is back: Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/sisJxCNhkq — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 18, 2025

Last year, the Lions' head coach made his acting debut for the chain restaurant after some convincing from his wife, Holly, and daughter, Piper.

"Look this was something I've been reluctant [to do] -- my wife and my daughter are constantly like, 'You have to do it, you have to do it. Do this.' So, they talked me into the Applebee's deal, and I said, 'All right, we'll do it,'" Campbell said last year. "Anyway, I had fun with it, the staff and crew that worked with us were unbelievable. The actors were awesome, they made it what it is. They were unbelievable.

"They made me feel comfortable and we just did it. It's done," he said. "Unfortunately, there's more to come, I'm afraid. They were unbelievable though. They did a great job."

His natural ability in the role helped his spots trend across social media after filming minimal takes, which made it easy to run it back with him in the role.

"Bringing Coach Campbell back for Year 2 of our NFL partnership was a no-brainer," John Peyton, Applebee's president and Dine Brands CEO, told ESPN. "Not only does Dan continue to impress with his acting chops, but he brings an infectious charisma that raises the morale of any room he walks into.

"There's a reason why he's connected so well with both Applebee's and NFL fans."