ATLANTA -- The second preseason game wasn't kind to rookie quarterback Cameron Ward and the Tennessee Titans' first-team offense Friday night. Ward completed only two of his seven pass attempts for 42 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Tennessee's 23-20 win.

Titans coach Brian Callahan planned to have Ward play two series. But that changed after the offense struggled on the first two series.

"I wanted to send them back out there," Callahan said after the game. "I think just the play number was still low. Those penalties kind of knocked us out of some of those favorable down distances and we didn't convert third downs, and so we wanted to get them one more series because the play count was still relatively low. So, I felt like it was good for him to go back out there."

What might have been Ward's best throw, which was intended for veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson, fell incomplete. It would have been a big gain and put the Titans on Atlanta's 30-yard line in the first series. Ward tried to convince Callahan to give him a third series last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ward was happy to get an additional series Friday.

"That's just more reps for me," Ward said after the game. "I'd probably say the biggest thing I emphasize is making it hard on myself in practice for when I have a real rush coming at me. I think over time I'll continue to get better every week."

The Titans wrapped up a productive week of joint practices with Friday's win. Ward had to play without starting receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, who were given the day off. Ward said he liked the way Ridley competed with Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. during the week and is ready to wrap up the preseason at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I felt real good seeing good guys like A.J. Terrell and [Ridley]," Ward said. "I think that's a connection that was only going to get better, me with Rid, along with the other receivers. So, I'm excited to see where we can go. Looking forward to next week, playing a good defensive Minnesota."