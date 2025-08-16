        <
          Colts offensive lineman Freeland carted off with leg injury

          • ESPN News Services
          Aug 16, 2025, 06:34 PM

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Blake Freeland was carted off the field with a lower right leg injury during Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay.

          Freeland was injured early in the second quarter on a running play on third-and-1. As the play ended, his right leg got pinned underneath the pile before Freeland fell to the ground.

          Trainers immediately put the leg in a boot. When Freeland was lifted onto the cart, teammates gathered around to encourage him. He was ruled out of the game a few minutes later.

          Freeland was expected to back up Braden Smith at right tackle. Freeland is a third-year veteran out of Brigham Young.

          The Associated Press contributed to this story.