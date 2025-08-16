Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will start Sunday's preseason game against the Jaguars, the Saints announced on social media Saturday.

Shough is currently in a competition with Spencer Rattler for the Saints' starting quarterback role. The Saints have not made a decision about a permanent starter and have given both Shough and Rattler first-team opportunities in practice.

Rattler started the Saints' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday and played most of the first half, finishing 7-of-11 for 53 yards.

Shough came in for the final two minutes of the first half and played most of the second half as well, finishing 15-of-22 for 165 yards, a passing touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown in the Saints 27-13 loss.

This will be the Saints' first home preseason game this summer. They just completed a 10-day stint in Irvine, California, that included a joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams.

Saints coach Kellen Moore said they don't have a specific timetable to make a decision on the starting job

"Obviously before Week 1. ... As soon as we get to that point, we'll pull it off, whatever day it is," Moore said following the joint practice with the Rams on Thursday. "But we want to give these guys as many opportunities as they can because they're younger guys. They need experience, they need exposure. There are some things they are doing for the first time and the second time."