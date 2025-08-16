Green Bay Packers safety Omar Brown will remain in Indianapolis overnight for observation after leaving Saturday's preseason game against the Colts with a chest injury, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur said Brown sustained a chest contusion.

Brown, a first-year safety who has been highly productive in training camp, left the field wearing an oxygen mask and holding his midsection. He was sitting up on cart as he was taken off the field.

"It's kind of a scary deal," LaFleur said after the Packers' 23-19 win.

Brown played 19 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams before he left the game. After spending most of last season on the practice squad, Brown is in a battle to make the 53-man roster. He has had some standout performances in training camp, including three interceptions in the Packers' annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field.

The Packers sustained two other potential injuries. Rookie defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell left the game with a knee injury in the first half, and running back MarShawn Lloyd did not return after he made a 33-yard catch along the sideline in the second quarter. Lloyd was slow to get up but was seen on the sideline in uniform the rest of the game.

When asked whether Lloyd was OK, LaFleur said: "We'll see."

The Packers are counting on Lloyd to play behind starting running back Josh Jacobs. The third-round pick in 2024 played in only one game last season due to a myriad of injuries and illness and has missed time this summer because of a groin injury he sustained early in training camp. He was making his preseason debut on Saturday after returning to full practice last week.