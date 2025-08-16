Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Shane Steichen strongly suggested after Saturday's preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers that a decision is imminent in his team's monthslong quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.

"I've seen, obviously, three weeks of it, so I'd like to have a decision here shortly," Steichen said, referring to the past three-plus weeks of training camp.

Richardson and Jones have been described as being in an open competition since offseason workouts began in April.

"I'm very close," Steichen added. "I'll say that. I'm very close."

When asked if he had a clear idea of how he might move forward, Steichen said, "I'll feel pretty clean when I make that decision. And, again, when I make this decision, I'm going to do what I feel is best for this football team."

Jones started Saturday's game and played efficiently after a slow start on the first of his two drives. Richardson saw his first extensive action of the preseason after suffering a dislocated pinkie on his right (throwing) hand in last week's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He played just seven snaps in last week's game before leaving with the injury.

Richardson showed progress on Saturday, authoring an efficient touchdown drive on his first possession. He completed five of his first six pass attempts for 64 yards. Richardson struggled to achieve consistency on the next two possessions, in part because of offensive miscues, poor pass protection and penalties, including a pre-snap offsides call that negated a 38-yard completion to Anthony Gould. Richardson finished 6-of-11 for 73 yards.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2023, Richardson has been under heavy scrutiny in Indianapolis after a brief two-game benching last season and two separate injuries that sidelined him for four games. The Colts, concerned about his durability and inconsistency, signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract in March.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones started slow on his first drive but finished 7-of-11 for 101 yards Saturday against the Packers. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

They said they wanted to see Richardson respond to the competition and, by all accounts, he has. Coaches and teammates have said Richardson had his best training camp. He has also shown strides in the quick passing game, which has been problematic in the past.

"That's been a big emphasis of mine these past few years," he said. "I've always been able to make the big play. I'm pretty sure anybody can do that when it's right there. But the routine plays, that's really what I struggled with throughout my career, and I just want to get better at that because making a routine plays and just moving the ball down the field, that helps you stay on the field [and] move the ball."

Still, Steichen continues to emphasize aspects of his decision that might play to Jones' strengths. He listed a few variables on Saturday that might give Jones, a seventh-year veteran, an edge.

"It's everything," Steichen said. "The operation, the communication in the huddle, the checks, getting guys on the same page. The consistency of all that, obviously, is going to play a big factor in this."

Against Baltimore last week, Richardson missed a blitz read that resulted in him taking a blindside hit that led to his finger dislocation.

"I think I just tried to show up every day and improve, grow in my understanding of the offense, and make good decisions consistently," Jones said after completing 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards. "I think that's been something I've always tried to do and will continue to work on."

Steichen, in his third season, allowed that this will be one of his most consequential decisions as a head coach.

"You've got two first-round draft picks, and when they both came in, I made it very clear that this is going to be a battle, and they're going to compete for the job," Steichen said. "And, like I said, I'm going to make the decision I feel is best for the team."