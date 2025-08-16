INGLEWOOD, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston exited the opening series of Saturday night's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on a medical cart after a hit that left him motionless on the field for several minutes.

Rams safety Tanner Ingle hit Johnston while he was trying to secure a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert, and Johnston's head turned in the opposite direction. It was tense at SoFi Stadium as Johnston was motionless on the ground for several minutes as athletic trainers prepared a stretcher for him. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal also checked on Johnston.

Johnston eventually sat up, but was frustrated, slamming his gloves on the ground before exiting on the cart.

Quentin Johnston, the Chargers' former first-round pick and top deep-ball threat, was carted off during the opening series of Saturday night's preseason game vs. the Rams. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Harbaugh played all of his starters for this preseason game except for safety Derwin James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Johnston is expected to be the Chargers' main deep-ball threat this season; losing him for any significant time could elevate rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Lambert-Smith also briefly exited Saturday's game with an injury -- going to the locker room with trainers -- but returned in the second quarter.

Johnston, the Chargers' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, finished with 55 catches, 711 yards and a team-leading eight receiving touchdowns last season.