Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Ashton Jeanty lowered his shoulder before giving Deommodore Lenoir a loud introduction to the strength and power that made Jeanty one of college football's most prolific running backs and the sixth pick in April's NFL draft.

Lenoir, the San Francisco 49ers' starting cornerback, tried single-handedly tackling the Raiders' 5-foot-8, 208-pound rookie as he burst down the middle of the field. But instead, Jeanty pushed Lenoir down with his left hand and reached the 49ers' 25-yard line before he was eventually taken down by safety Ji'Ayir Brown on a 13-yard carry with 2:10 to go in the first quarter Saturday.

"It fires me up just seeing the way [Jeanty] runs," quarterback Geno Smith said. "He's running through people, and he's not shying away from contact. ... He's going to be a special player."

Jeanty has longed to have his "I'm here" moment. And even though it came in a 22-19 preseason loss to the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, the Heisman Trophy finalist provided a glimpse of what he could bring to the Raiders offense during the regular season.

On Saturday, Jeanty had seven carries for 33 yards. His 13-yard carry was a part of an eight-play, 41-yard scoring drive that ended with him powering into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown that gave Las Vegas a 10-3 advantage at the start of the second quarter.

"I've arrived, and it's time to keep going and make plays for this team," Jeanty said.

Jeanty, who totaled minus-1 yards on three carries last week against the Seahawks in Seattle, took hits and dished out some against San Francisco. Facing a third-and-5 with 7:49 to go in the first quarter, Jeanty rushed up the middle and bounced off safety Marques Sigle en route to a first down.

Two plays later, Jeanty caught a short pass from Smith and was hit hard by linebacker Luke Gifford. He walked back to the sideline, shaken up, and was looked at in the medical tent for a possible concussion.

Jeanty re-entered the game at the start of the Raiders' second drive.

"It was just a little stinger. First time I had one," Jeanty said. "... [Gifford] hit me pretty hard, but I didn't go down, so I'll say I won that one."

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said: "Jeanty looked tough as hell."

Overall, Carroll said he thought the first-team offense took a step forward. Facing a 49ers defense without Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, Smith went 5 of 8 with 55 yards and led a pair of scoring drives.

He completed passes to five different players, including a 28-yarder to All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. Carroll commended the offensive line's ability to protect Smith, who was pressured just twice.

The Raiders started Jordan Meredith at center for the second straight week, with Jackson Powers-Johnson at right guard. Carroll said Meredith has done a good job in his transition from guard to center.

"[Meredith has] really taken that thing over and done a fine job with it," Carroll said. "[Powers-Johnson] is battling at the guard spot, and we know we've got a physical guy who's fired up and helps us out as well.

"The moves were well chosen, and I think we're going to benefit from them."