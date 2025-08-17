Open Extended Reactions

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is among 11 injured starters or key players who will not participate in Sunday's preseason game in New Orleans, the team announced.

Hunter is dealing with what coach Liam Coen said was an upper body injury. Coen held Hunter out of Friday's walkthrough as a precaution. Hunter was at the practice and stood with a play sheet next to wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

The Jaguars announced Saturday morning that their starters would play against the Saints. However, that doesn't include right tackle Anton Harrison (lower body), guard/tackle Chuma Edoga (lower body), cornerback Tyson Campbell (upper body), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (back) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (lower body), who was activated from the physically unable to perform list Thursday.

Key reserves in offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (shoulder), cornerback Montaric Brown (lower body), linebacker Jalen McLeod (lower body) and safety Caleb Ransaw (lower body) have not been practicing because of injuries. In addition, linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) is being held out as a precautionary measure.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown also will not play, though the team has not announced an injury for him.

Hunter has been practicing on both sides of the ball and has participated in 364 snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 in the previous 15 practices, including 17 on offense and 16 on defense in Thursday's scrimmage.