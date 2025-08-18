Open Extended Reactions

This is not what the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders wanted to have in common. Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations share a less savory commonality: Each has a top player who has been holding-in while trying to secure a contract extension. And how those negotiations proceed could help determine how their seasons unfold.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will remain sidelined for tonight's preseason game at Northwest Stadium (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Both veterans, who will each be 30 years old by the end of September, are angling for new contracts. And instead of practicing, Hendrickson and McLaurin have been spectators during training camp.

"It's part of the business of the NFL and I don't judge it or get too worked up about it," Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "The longer you've been in it, the more you recognize that's just part of how things go."

Hendrickson and McLaurin are pivotal to their teams' success. If and when they can settle on new deals, they will rejoin squads with realistic championship expectations. Even though they won't be on the field Monday, they are privately putting in the work to play, whenever that time comes.

"You look around the league, it's most teams," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Aug. 10. "You keep the train moving and make sure everybody is up to speed. When you get that player back, whoever it is, however long they've been here, it's always different."

Terry McLaurin is a fan favorite who can help the Commanders contend for a title, but his contract situation needs to be resolved first. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Hendrickson and McLaurin both had similar starts to training camp. Neither player reported with their veteran teammates, making them holdouts and placing them officially on each squad's list of players who failed to report for camp.

Hendrickson is coming off his best NFL season with a league-leading 17.5 sacks, his fourth Pro Bowl selection and his first time making an All-Pro team. McLaurin had his second Pro Bowl season, eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight year and was second in the league in receiving touchdowns with 13, trailing only Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase.

But both are playing on outdated contracts that do not reflect their recent production. Hendrickson is making just $16 million in cash, which is half of what Houston Texans defensive lineman Danielle Hunter is making this year despite being the same age and having similar production. McLaurin is in the final year of his current deal and ranks 17th in average annual salary, according to OverTheCap.com.

When Hendrickson and McLaurin are on the field, their impact is evident. McLaurin's connection with quarterback Jayden Daniels was obvious dating to early training camp in 2024. They read coverages the same and were in sync. When Daniels needed a big play, he looked for McLaurin.

That connection was evident in a Week 3 Monday night win at Cincinnati this past season. On a third-and-7, Daniels -- under duress -- heaved a perfect ball to a tightly covered McLaurin down the right side for a 27-yard game-clinching touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. It was about timing, trust and execution.

But how long will it take for them to regain that symmetry considering McLaurin hasn't worked on-field with Daniels in camp?

McLaurin has been on the physically unable to perform list, with the team citing an ankle issue stemming from late this past season. Because of that designation, he's limited to rehabbing that ankle while participating in team meetings.

"It's just time on task, and luckily they had last year to build a lot of rapport and chemistry," Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said, "and Terry understands our system, so that should expedite the process. But it's time on task together on the grass is really the only way that you can continue to build."

McLaurin was activated off the PUP list Saturday, and now he'll have to work back into game shape. Washington ran an NFL-high 677 no-huddle plays this past season -- 403 more than No. 2 Philadelphia -- though that didn't always mean a hurry-up attack.

According to ESPN Research, the Commanders averaged 38.3 seconds of Wall Clock Time per Play in 2024, second fastest in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys (38.0).

"Terry and Jayden made a lot of plays last year and last year doesn't carry over," said receivers coach Bobby Engram, who played 14 years at receiver in the NFL. "But the work you put in can.

Trey Hendrickson led the league in sacks this past season, but will he spend some of this season watching from the sideline with a contract dispute? Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"I can't say a blanket, 'Hey, it's going to be two weeks [to get up to speed]. I think each individual guy is different."

The sentiment is the same in Cincinnati, which has recent experience adjusting to returning hold-ins. Chase was a hold-in for all of training camp this past year and started the regular season slowly before catching two touchdown passes and 118 receiving yards in the loss to the Commanders. He ended up with a triple crown, leading all receivers in receiving yards (1,708), TDs (17) and catches (127).

Hendrickson's work ethic has remained steadfast amid the contract drama. He worked out in Cincinnati before his holdout hiatus in Florida. When he returned July 30, he was soaking in the cold tub before 6:30 a.m.

That has him believing he'll be prepared to play whenever the situation gets resolved.

"How I train, I'm not worried about if I'm going to be ready," Hendrickson said in July in his only interview during training camp. "I'm not worried about it. Hopefully everything works out [so] you don't have to worry about anything like that."

And he's living up to his promise of helping the other Bengals defensive linemen get ready. During practices, he's constantly giving pointers to the young edge rushers, especially rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart. Stewart said when Hendrickson is looking over his shoulder during drills, he wants to bring the same intensity as the veteran, who is always finding ways for the rookie to refine his technique.

"We're two different people, we're two different body types," Stewart said. "So, he would tell me how he thinks I should do it to make it work for me."

At some point, the Commanders and Bengals are hopeful their star players can suit up to help them pursue realistic championship goals. Washington is coming off its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991. The Bengals have missed the playoffs in two straight seasons after reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2021 and '22, with the former ending in a Super Bowl loss.

McLaurin said in mid-July, one week before camp began, that his production wouldn't change.

"They trust and know I've been putting the work in," he said. "Whenever it's my time to step on the field I'm going to continue to be who I've been and continue to get better."

Cincinnati defensive end Joseph Ossai believes there won't be any drop-off when Hendrickson returns.

"There's a different ferocity when he's on the field, and I expect him to hit the ground running," Ossai said. "I expect him to hit the ground viciously and make an impact from the get-go."

But it's not always that easy, even if you're a star. And when the Commanders and Bengals suit up Monday night for what is considered a "dress rehearsal" game before the real season begins, the absences of Hendrickson and McLaurin will be noted.

"You can always say it doesn't have an impact, but I think any team would always say, you want your star players out there in some form or fashion, whatever that is," said Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. "I'm glad [Hendrickson] is at least holding in versus holding out. Would we like him out in the field? Absolutely. But he's working on the business side of things. That's part of playing in this league."