GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The injury woes have continued for Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd, whose latest hamstring issue could keep him out for the regular-season opener and perhaps beyond.

Lloyd, who was expected to back up running back Josh Jacobs, dropped out of Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts after he made a 33-yard catch in the second quarter.

"He's gonna miss some time," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday.

Lloyd missed all but one game of his rookie season last year because of injuries and an illness. The 2024 second-round pick missed the start of his first training camp because of a hip injury and then sustained a hamstring injury in his first preseason action. He came back for Week 2 of the regular season but sustained an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve.

Just as he was getting ready to come back, he underwent an emergency appendectomy in November. He then sustained another hamstring injury after he had recovered from his appendectomy.

On Saturday, he was making his 2025 debut after he missed the first preseason game because of a groin injury, leaving many around the Packers to say they have not seen a player with this kind of bad injury luck in a long time.

"To be honest, I have not and I don't think any of us have, or very few of us have," Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. "It's one of those unfortunate occurrences, but at some point just the way the guy works, you've just got to believe that at some point he will get past all this and be fine."

The Packers also could be without rookie defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell, who sustained a knee injury against the Colts. LaFleur said he is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Meanwhile, safety Omar Brown has to spend another night in an Indianapolis hospital after leaving Saturday's game because of what LaFleur called a lung injury.

"Hopefully he'll be released tomorrow," LaFleur said Sunday.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who underwent surgery on his left thumb on Tuesday, could return to practice as soon as Monday, LaFleur said. Love did not play against the Colts but threw during pregame warmups while being careful not to put his non-throwing hand on the ball.